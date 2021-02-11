Newhallywood Film Festival Revisits ‘Silent Era’ Scandals, Tragedies

Did you know that the “Silent Era” of film was struck with countless scandals and tragedies? This year, we’ll delve into some of these infamous events that rocked the silent film world during the second annual Newhallywood Silent Film Festival.

The festival will be hosted online from Friday, Feb. 12 – Sunday, Feb. 14.

The city of Santa Clarita is excited to deliver another year of intriguing insight into some of the entertainment industry’s defining productions and the stars behind them.

The Newhallywood Film Festival is a free event with scheduled sessions and discussions occurring virtually. All virtual sessions and links can be accessed at Facebook.com/CityofSantaClaritaEvents. One session will spotlight the Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle scandal that ruined the career of the second most popular comedy star at the time. In another discussion, attendees will learn about the murder of director William Desmond Taylor, that led to the end of female star Mabel Normand’s career. This year will also feature the induction of the first two filmmakers into the Silent Film Hall of Fame, with French director Georges Melies, remembered in Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo,” and Newhall’s own William S. Hart, who was the biggest cowboy star of his day.

For a full schedule of online events taking place during the 2021 Newhallywood Silent Film Festival, please visit NewhallywoodFilmFest.org.

For questions related to the festival and other art opportunities in Santa Clarita, please email aeo@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...