Newsom Extends Enrollment for Medi-Cal, Food Stamps
| Wednesday, Mar 18, 2020
food stamps

SACRAMENTO – Taking action to ensure that California’s most vulnerable residents can continue to receive health care, food assistance and in-home supportive services in a timely manner during the COVID-19 outbreak, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Wednesday to extend the eligibility period for important safety net services like Medi-Cal and food stamps.

“These social safety net programs are so important for families — especially during this crisis,” said Governor Newsom. “We don’t want Californians who rely on these services to lose them.”

The order waives eligibility re-determinations for 90 days for Californians who participate in:

* Medi-Cal health coverage
* CalFresh food assistance (aka food stamps)
* CalWORKS
* Cash Assistance for Immigrants; and
* In-Home Supportive Services

The change will allow current recipients of these safety net programs to continue receiving them without interruption.

The executive order also waives certain provisions of the Bagley-Keene Act.

Newsom’s full executive order can be found here.

Always check with trusted sources such as those below for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus COVID-19:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

World Health Organization

City of Santa Clarita

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
