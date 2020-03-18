Newsom Extends Enrollment for Medi-Cal, Food Stamps

SACRAMENTO – Taking action to ensure that California’s most vulnerable residents can continue to receive health care, food assistance and in-home supportive services in a timely manner during the COVID-19 outbreak, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Wednesday to extend the eligibility period for important safety net services like Medi-Cal and food stamps.
“These social safety net programs are so important for families — especially during this crisis,” said Governor Newsom. “We don’t want Californians who rely on these services to lose them.”
The order waives eligibility re-determinations for 90 days for Californians who participate in:
* Medi-Cal health coverage
* CalFresh food assistance (aka food stamps)
* CalWORKS
* Cash Assistance for Immigrants; and
* In-Home Supportive Services
The change will allow current recipients of these safety net programs to continue receiving them without interruption.
The executive order also waives certain provisions of the Bagley-Keene Act.
Newsom’s full executive order can be found here.
Always check with trusted sources such as those below for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus COVID-19:
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
World Health Organization
City of Santa Clarita
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
