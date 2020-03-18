Newsom Extends Enrollment for Medi-Cal, Food Stamps

SACRAMENTO – Taking action to ensure that California’s most vulnerable residents can continue to receive health care, food assistance and in-home supportive services in a timely manner during the COVID-19 outbreak, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Wednesday to extend the eligibility period for important safety net services like Medi-Cal and food stamps.

“These social safety net programs are so important for families — especially during this crisis,” said Governor Newsom. “We don’t want Californians who rely on these services to lose them.”

The order waives eligibility re-determinations for 90 days for Californians who participate in:

* Medi-Cal health coverage

* CalFresh food assistance (aka food stamps)

* CalWORKS

* Cash Assistance for Immigrants; and

* In-Home Supportive Services

The change will allow current recipients of these safety net programs to continue receiving them without interruption.

The executive order also waives certain provisions of the Bagley-Keene Act.

Newsom’s full executive order can be found here.

