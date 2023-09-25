header image

September 25
1970 - Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story]
Clampitt fire
Newsom Inks Bill Protecting LGBTQ+ Californians
Monday, Sep 25, 2023
lgbtq pardons - rainbow flag california capitol building

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Saturday that he has signed legislation strengthening protections and supports for LGBTQ+ Californians, including measures to better support vulnerable youth.

The measures include AB 5 by Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur (D-Los Angeles), which sets implementation timelines for required LGBTQ+ cultural competency training by public school teachers and staff. The Governor also signed SB 857 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz), which will establish an advisory task force to identify LGBTQ+ pupil needs statewide and assist in implementing supportive initiatives, and AB 223 by Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego), which requires any petition for a change of gender and sex identifier by a minor to be kept confidential by the court.

“California is proud to have some of the most robust laws in the nation when it comes to protecting and supporting our LGBTQ+ community, and we’re committed to the ongoing work to create safer, more inclusive spaces for all Californians,” said Newsom. “These measures will help protect vulnerable youth, promote acceptance, and create more supportive environments in our schools and communities. I thank Senator Eggman and the LGBTQ Caucus for their dedicated leadership and partnership in advancing our state’s values of equality, freedom and acceptance.”

“This year the LGBTQ Caucus took up the important work of protecting our communities in the face of vile anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, discriminatory laws across the country, and hatred. I appreciate the Governor’s partnership in signing some of our priority and endorsed legislation today, and hope we can continue to educate about the harm LGBTQ+ people will continue to face if we fail to act,” said Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman, chair of the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus.

“While states across the nation are passing legislation that puts LGBTQ+ people and especially youth at risk, California is sending a clear message today — hate-filled attacks will not be tolerated and we will continue protecting and ensuring the safety of all members of the LGBTQ+ community,” said Tony Hoang, Equality California executive director. “We are thankful to our legislative partners for championing these important bills and to Governor Newsom for continuing to be such a strong ally in improving and protecting the wellbeing of the LGBTQ+ community as we face growing attacks from far-right extremists.”

The full list of bills signed by the Governor can be found below:

– AB 5 by Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur (D-Los Angeles) – The Safe and Supportive Schools Act.

– AB 223 by Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego) – Change of gender and sex identifier.

– AB 760 by Assemblymember Lori Wilson (D-Fairfield) – Public postsecondary education: affirmed name and gender identification.

– AB 783 by Assemblymember Philip Ting (D-San Francisco) – Business licenses: single-user restrooms.

– AB 994 by Assemblymember Corey Jackson (D-Moreno Valley) – Law enforcement: social media.

SB 372 by Senator Caroline Menjivar (D-San Fernando Valley/Burbank) – Department of Consumer Affairs: licensee and registrant records: name and gender changes.

– SB 407 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Foster care: resource families.

– SB 760 by Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) – School facilities: all-gender restrooms.

– SB 857 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – Advisory task force: LGBTQ+ pupil needs.
