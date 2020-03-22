disaster declaration request

Newsom Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to Aid COVID-19 Response

Uploaded: , Sunday, Mar 22, 2020

By Press Release

SACRAMENTO – In a letter to President Donald Trump Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to assist in the state’s coronavirus COVID-19 preparedness and emergency response efforts.

The Major Disaster Declaration would include any and all individual assistance programs to assist those affected by the outbreak and lessen the economic impacts of the crisis.

The request would provide additional assistance, including but not limited to, mass care and emergency assistance, crisis counseling, disaster case management, disaster unemployment assistance, disaster legal services and Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance.

The state of California and local governments have taken extraordinary steps to protect public health in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Last week, the Governor signed emergency legislation allocating $1.1 billion toward the state’s response, issued a Stay at Home order, deployed the National Guard to help support food banks.

Newsom also signed an executive order to prepare the health care system for a possible surge in cases.

Learn more about California’s ongoing COVID-19 emergency response here.

The governor’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for the state’s COVID-19 preparedness and emergency response efforts can be found here.

No Comments for : Newsom Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to Aid COVID-19 Response


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Carousel Ranch Suspends Services; Requesting Donations

    Carousel Ranch Suspends Services; Requesting Donations

    2 hours ago
  • Newsom Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to Aid COVID-19 Response

    Newsom Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to Aid COVID-19 Response

    4 hours ago
  • Child & Family Center Adjusts Hours; Services By Appointment Only

    Child & Family Center Adjusts Hours; Services By Appointment Only

    5 hours ago
  • L.A. County Sunday: 1 New Death in Culver City; SCV Unchanged

    L.A. County Sunday: 1 New Death in Culver City; SCV Unchanged

    5 hours ago
  • California Sunday: Cases Up 20% on Day, Death Toll Stands at 27

    California Sunday: Cases Up 20% on Day, Death Toll Stands at 27

    5 hours ago
  • Temporary Digital Library Card Now Available at L.A. County Libraries

    Temporary Digital Library Card Now Available at L.A. County Libraries

    5 hours ago
  • More than 750 Stevenson Ranch Residents Affected by Power Outage

    More than 750 Stevenson Ranch Residents Affected by Power Outage

    6 hours ago
  • Henry Mayo: Ninth Confirmed Case in SCV

    Henry Mayo: Ninth Confirmed Case in SCV

    7 hours ago
  • Lowe’s Commits $25M; Home Depot Expands Paid Time Off for Hourly Employees

    Lowe’s Commits $25M; Home Depot Expands Paid Time Off for Hourly Employees

    7 hours ago
  • Cold Weather Alert Issued for AV, Mountain Areas

    Cold Weather Alert Issued for AV, Mountain Areas

    8 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.