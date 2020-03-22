Newsom Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to Aid COVID-19 Response

SACRAMENTO – In a letter to President Donald Trump Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to assist in the state’s coronavirus COVID-19 preparedness and emergency response efforts.

The Major Disaster Declaration would include any and all individual assistance programs to assist those affected by the outbreak and lessen the economic impacts of the crisis.

The request would provide additional assistance, including but not limited to, mass care and emergency assistance, crisis counseling, disaster case management, disaster unemployment assistance, disaster legal services and Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance.

The state of California and local governments have taken extraordinary steps to protect public health in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Last week, the Governor signed emergency legislation allocating $1.1 billion toward the state’s response, issued a Stay at Home order, deployed the National Guard to help support food banks.

Newsom also signed an executive order to prepare the health care system for a possible surge in cases.

Learn more about California’s ongoing COVID-19 emergency response here.

The governor’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for the state’s COVID-19 preparedness and emergency response efforts can be found here.