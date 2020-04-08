[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
51°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 8
1874 - Work completed at Lyon's Station (now Eternal Valley) on first version of Pioneer Oil Refinery [story]
Pioneer Oil Refinery
Newsom Secures 200 Million Medical Masks Per Month for California
| Wednesday, Apr 8, 2020
medical masks

SACRAMENTO – California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said the state has secured a deal for 200 million N95 medical masks and surgical masks per month until the COVID-19 crisis subsides.

Despite emerging indications efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus are working, Newsom said the state will continue its $1 billion quest to scour the world for medical masks and supplies.

In recent weeks, California has bypassed the alarmingly deficient national stockpile and used its budget reserves to buy wholesale directly from China and other countries.

“We have been doing our part over the course of the last number of weeks to punch above our weight,” Newsom said during a daily briefing.

Wednesday’s briefing followed an appearance on MSNBC where Newsom announced the mammoth deal for medical masks, which will be handed out to the state’s health care workers and other essential employees like grocery store cashiers.

medical masks

Newsom, who often refers to California as a “nation-state,” said the deal reflects the state’s extraordinary buying power and will help stabilize the medical supply chain for the foreseeable future. The mask haul will cost nearly $500 million and the governor has asked the Legislature to dedicate $1.4 billion in total for medical equipment.

“That’s not an insignificant amount of money, but we’re dealing at a time where we need to go boldly and we need to meet this moment without playing small ball any longer,” Newsom told reporters.

California has certainly been hit hard by the virus with more than 17,000 cases and 442 deaths as of Wednesday, but its rosy reserves have positioned Newsom and lawmakers to act boldly and swiftly over the last month.

Prior to the pandemic, Newsom was plotting the next state budget with a record-breaking $21.5 billion surplus built on an extended period of economic growth and the fiscal shrewdness of his predecessor, Gov. Jerry Brown. While the ambitious January budget proposal has been torn to pieces, the surplus has granted Newsom the opportunity to guide the state’s emergency response without penny-pinching.

Along with the push for protective equipment, the former mayor of San Francisco has dished out $150 million to help house homeless residents, $42 million directly to prepare hospitals for patient surge, a $50 million small business loan program and nearly $10 million to reimburse counties for their early inmate release efforts.

The multifaceted response, including the nation’s first statewide stay-at-home order, has quickly transformed California from the first state with a documented case of community spread to role of helper and distributor.

“We have heard from other governors and it’s been quite favorable because they understand we are helping increase supply, not taking away a limited number of supplies,” Newsom said.

Newsom applauded the “heroic” efforts of the state’s National Guard and said Wednesday that crews were delivering hundreds of ventilators to states like New York, Illinois, Maryland and Nevada. Crews are also performing volunteer and wildfire prevention in California after being activated by Newsom in March.

The Democratic governor said as California continues to stockpile its own medical masks and medical supplies, it does so with the intention of sharing when possible.

“As we scale up, as these supplies arrive, as we see more certainty, we’ll be in much better position to help support the efforts of other,” Newsom said.

Asked whether the enormous procurement effort was an indictment of the Trump administration’s pandemic response, Newsom once again shunned an opportunity to criticize the president. Newsom said California is working “hand in glove” with the federal government and that the monthly deal for masks was not political or an attempt to usurp authority.

Optimism is growing following lowered death projections in recent models used by Newsom’s administration and the feds, but Newsom urged the state’s nearly 40 million residents to remain inside on Easter weekend – in spite of a forecast of glorious weather statewide.

“Let’s not step back, let’s continue to move forward as we have as a state in ways that should make all of us proud,” he said.

For the first time, Newsom gave information about the racial makeup of COVID-19 patients, though he cautioned the state has only verified data for 37% of the confirmed cases.

Newsom said the information is tracking similarly to the state’s overall demographics, with 30% of verified cases involving Hispanics, 14% Asian Americans and 6% black residents. The breakdown for COVID-19 related deaths was similar to the confirmed cases, and Newsom said state employees are working tirelessly with county officials to gather more statistics.

Officials in Los Angeles County announced the deaths of 29 people – the biggest single-day leap in deaths for LA County since the health crisis began – bringing the death toll to 198.

Health officials also announced 621 new positive cases, bringing the county’s total to 7,530 cases. At present, the mortality rate stands at 2.6% in the county.

So far there have been no deaths among the homeless population, but health officials want to avoid a scenario where older people living on the street and those with underlying health conditions become infected.

Interim director Heidi Marston with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority said the rapid expansion of the county’s housing program into motels and hotels is a collaboration between LA County and the state of California.

Sites will be spread across the county, with 405 rooms available as of Wednesday morning and another 400 beds at 12 sites by next week. About 300 rooms have been occupied, said Marston.

“Our dedicated teams are working around the clock to help preserve the health of all of our housed and unhoused neighbors,” Marston said.

Approximately 59,000 people are homeless in L.A. County, with some 16,500 living in cars or RVs. The rest live in crowded homeless encampments and are unable to self-quarantine if they become develop Covid-19 symptoms.

Health care workers and security will be present at the motel and hotel sites to provide daily medical screenings. Officials expect anyone who agrees to enter the program to abide by the county’s initiative to self-isolate.

According to L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, 324 health care workers have tested positive for COVID-19 and two have died. Nurses are the most likely to test positive and become infected, followed by physicians, paramedics and EMTs, Ferrer said.

While additional testing sites come online and L.A. County reports there are no shortages of available ventilators, health officials still expect the peak to hit later this month when hospitals will see a surge of patients infected by the virus.

“This is not easy,” said Ferrer. “Please know what that we’re doing right now is saving lives. The lives of those people most vulnerable, the lives of those you love and your life. We’re going to get through this together LA County and I’m grateful for all you’re doing.”

Meanwhile, in Riverside County east of LA, 84 elderly patients at a nursing home were removed from their facility after staff did not come to work for a second day.

Riverside County Public Health spokesperson Jose Arballo said in a press conference that 34 patients tested positive for COVID-19 at the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and the county staffed the facility for a little over a day before moving all the patients to other nearby facilities.

— By Nick Cahill and Nathan Solis
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
California Wednesday: 16,957 Cases, 442 Deaths; 1,651 Health Care Workers Positive
Wednesday, Apr 8, 2020
California Wednesday: 16,957 Cases, 442 Deaths; 1,651 Health Care Workers Positive
California now has had a total of 16,957 confirmed cases and 442 deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Public Health announced late Wednesday afternoon.
FULL STORY...
State Surgeon General Offers Stress Management Tips for All Ages
Wednesday, Apr 8, 2020
State Surgeon General Offers Stress Management Tips for All Ages
While we take action to lessen the immediate impacts of COVID-19 on our communities and our health care systems, stress management it is also important.
FULL STORY...
L.A. County Wednesday: 29 New Deaths, 620 New Cases; Min. 153 Cases in SCV
Wednesday, Apr 8, 2020
L.A. County Wednesday: 29 New Deaths, 620 New Cases; Min. 153 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 29 new deaths and 620 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday, with a minimum of 153 cases to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Guardians of the Solar System | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
“Dad, didn’t they have an outbreak 100 years ago killing many on Earth?”
Guardians of the Solar System | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
California Wednesday: 16,957 Cases, 442 Deaths; 1,651 Health Care Workers Positive
California now has had a total of 16,957 confirmed cases and 442 deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Public Health announced late Wednesday afternoon.
California Wednesday: 16,957 Cases, 442 Deaths; 1,651 Health Care Workers Positive
L.A. County Launches Free Delivery Service for Seniors, Disabled
Los Angeles County officials on Wednesday unveiled a free Critical Delivery Service for older adults and individuals with disabilities.
L.A. County Launches Free Delivery Service for Seniors, Disabled
State Surgeon General Offers Stress Management Tips for All Ages
While we take action to lessen the immediate impacts of COVID-19 on our communities and our health care systems, stress management it is also important.
State Surgeon General Offers Stress Management Tips for All Ages
LASD Starts Providing Daily COVID-19 Data
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday began publishing daily statistical data on employees affected by COVID-19 and data from within the county jail system.
LASD Starts Providing Daily COVID-19 Data
L.A. County Wednesday: 29 New Deaths, 620 New Cases; Min. 153 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 29 new deaths and 620 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday, with a minimum of 153 cases to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Wednesday: 29 New Deaths, 620 New Cases; Min. 153 Cases in SCV
WHO Chief Responds to Trump Criticism: ‘Please Quarantine Politics’
The head of the World Health Organization or WHO called on global leaders to “quarantine politicizing COVID” in a retort to President Trump.
WHO Chief Responds to Trump Criticism: ‘Please Quarantine Politics’
Newsom Secures 200 Million Medical Masks Per Month for California
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said the state has secured a deal for 200 million N95 medical masks and surgical masks per month until the COVID-19 crisis subsides.
Newsom Secures 200 Million Medical Masks Per Month for California
Hart School District Names New Directors
The William S. Hart Union High School District has appointed Dr. Mariane Doyle and Nadia Cotti to new roles effective July 1.
Hart School District Names New Directors
Family Feud Erupts Over Toilet Paper, Son Arrested
A family feud over toilet paper led to the arrest of a 26-year old man who allegedly punched his mother in Saugus early Monday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station officials.
Family Feud Erupts Over Toilet Paper, Son Arrested
California Moves to Procure Its Own Medical Supplies
Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Tuesday to help the state procure necessary medical supplies to fight COVID-19.
California Moves to Procure Its Own Medical Supplies
Newsom Orders Expanded Support for Seniors, Children
Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Tuesday that provides expanded support for older adults and vulnerable young children.
Newsom Orders Expanded Support for Seniors, Children
Australian Police Investigating Ruby Princess Docking in Sydney
The New South Wales Police Force in Australia has opened a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the docking and disembarking of the cruise ship Ruby Princess in Sydney Harbor last month.
Australian Police Investigating Ruby Princess Docking in Sydney
More MV Transportation Employees Diagnosed with COVID-19
MV Transporation, which operates Santa Clarita Transit under contract with the city of Santa Clarita, has confirmed at least two more employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
More MV Transportation Employees Diagnosed with COVID-19
Judge Denies Bid to Stop Federal Water Grab in California Delta
Taking advantage of recently approved rules, the federal government is quickly following through on President Donald Trump’s promise to quiet environmentalists and “open up the water” to California farmers.
Judge Denies Bid to Stop Federal Water Grab in California Delta
Newsom Proclaims April as ‘Child Abuse Prevention Month’
Governor Gavin Newsom signed a proclamation Tuesday declaring April "Child Abuse Prevention Month" in California.
Newsom Proclaims April as ‘Child Abuse Prevention Month’
Judicial Council Adopts Zero Bail for Most Misdemeanors
The California Judicial Council approved 11 temporary emergency rules at its virtual meeting Tuesday, including setting bail statewide at $0 for misdemeanors and lower-level felonies
Judicial Council Adopts Zero Bail for Most Misdemeanors
Today in SCV History (April 8)
1874 - Work completed at Lyon's Station (now Eternal Valley) on first version of Pioneer Oil Refinery [story]
Pioneer Oil Refinery
L.A. County Fire Dept.: 32 Personnel Tested, 12 Have COVID-19
According to Fire Department officials, 32 personnel currently have been tested. Of those tested, 12 LACFD personnel have been confirmed as being COVID-19 positive.
L.A. County Fire Dept.: 32 Personnel Tested, 12 Have COVID-19
Saugus High Principal Vince Ferry Wins Best Leadership Award
Saugus High School and its Principal Vince Ferry has won the Best Leadership Program Award from Teen Truth, a national organization with a mission to build school culture and empower student voice in every aspect of education.
Saugus High Principal Vince Ferry Wins Best Leadership Award
COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Center Opens Wednesday at COC
Los Angeles County will activate a new drive-through, appointment-only COVID-19 testing site at College of the Canyons on Wednesday morning, April 8.
COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Center Opens Wednesday at COC
Data Show California’s Stay-at-Home Order Flattening Curve, But Lockdown Likely Until June
The sliver of optimism comes with a dose of reality for California’s nearly 40 million residents who are trapped in their homes for the foreseeable future: It will likely be the beginning of June, not May, before there is even a chance of easing the restrictions.
Data Show California’s Stay-at-Home Order Flattening Curve, But Lockdown Likely Until June
Chamber Launches Virtual Luncheon Program
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of its new weekly "@Lunch With…" virtual lunchtime series, which is designed to bring the business community together for engaging and insightful conversations on current local issues and topics with recognized community leaders.
Chamber Launches Virtual Luncheon Program
L.A. County Tuesday: 22 New Deaths; 550 New Cases; Min. 139 Cases in SCV
County Public Health has identified 6,910 cases across all areas of L.A. County, including 169 deaths. At least 139 cases have been reported for the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Tuesday: 22 New Deaths; 550 New Cases; Min. 139 Cases in SCV
%d bloggers like this: