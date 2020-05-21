[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
85°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 21
1978 - St. Francis Dam site becomes a State Landmark [story]
state landmark dedication
Newsom to Unveil Film, Television Production Guidelines
| Thursday, May 21, 2020
Filming in SCV

By Matthew Renda

(CN) — Gov. Gavin Newsom told Hollywood workers they can expect the state to unveil guidelines regarding film and television production on Monday, outlining a process for the entertainment industry to get back to work.

“We’re looking … to allow some work to be done and to allow some movement in your industry,” Newsom told a panel of filmmakers, producers and other industry workers during a roundtable on Wednesday afternoon.

The roundtable featured filmmaker Ava Duvernay, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, actor John Huertas, hair stylist Stacey Morris, and key grip and union representative Danny Stephens, among others.

Newsom did not shed much light on the specifics of the guidelines except to say that filming in Los Angeles will have to wait longer than projects looking to get off the ground in other counties where outbreaks are not as severe.

“It remains a challenging part of the state for us,” Newsom said in reference to Los Angeles, widely considered as the entertainment capital of the United States, if not the world.

Newsom mostly listened to the other participants, who all expressed a strain of concern for the health of workers with a growing need to get back to work.

“Not knowing what is happening tomorrow is all new,” Morris said. “We know this isn’t going to disappear overnight, so we are going to have to navigate through this virus as safely and as sanely as we possibly can.”

Huertas also stressed the need for safety protocols to make sure workers feel safe so they can go about their business.

“As much as we’d like to get back online, we are very concerned about our crew and the safety of our family is paramount,” Huertas said.

The actor noted that film production requires people to operate in close proximity to one another and further necessitates a large amount of people working together to produce the final product.

“We can’t film with PPE on,” Huertas said. “But of course we want to get back to work now because we have to work in order to sustain ourselves. At the same time, most people understand the virus is still spreading.”

Netflix content chief Sarandos provided some unique insight as his company is running production in Iceland, South Korea and other countries that have managed to quell their outbreaks.

In places like South Korea, if one person on the production shows symptoms, it gets shut down and everyone gets tested. Other countries have different protocols.

“Fast and dependable testing at scale is critical,” he said. “The workers have to feel safe to come and do the work of their lives.”

Duvernay, director of “Selma” and “A Wrinkle in Time,” said her position in Hollywood affords her the ability to weather short-term financial difficulties but worries about the many of the Hollywood workers who live a little more check to check.

“I have so many crewmembers just have to stop,” Duvernay said. “I am very eager to develop and design ways that we can get back safely.”

“We are trying to find that middle ground to keep everybody safe yet make it affordable for everybody to still come to work,” said Stephens, a union representative who works as a key grip.

Duvernay made the comment hours after Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said during a meeting that approximately 890,000 entertainment industry workers have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus.

Barger’s spokesperson later clarified that “many of whom are not working,” as there are only about 890,000 total in the industry and many people are still on the payroll as the industry has pressed pause on its business.

Nevertheless, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated that about 270,000 people lost their jobs in the entertainment industry since California introduced its lockdown policies in mid-March.

Newsom said he would take the comments of the participants seriously as the state works to finalize the protocols to be released early next week.

The participants emphasized the need to balance worker safety with the economic considerations of the thousands of workers that comprise the industry.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Newsom to Unveil Film, Television Production Guidelines

Newsom to Unveil Film, Television Production Guidelines
Thursday, May 21, 2020
(CN) — Gov. Gavin Newsom told Hollywood workers they can expect the state to unveil guidelines regarding film and television production on Monday, outlining a process for the entertainment industry to get back to work.
FULL STORY...

‘Art in Isolation’ is Santa Clarita’s Latest Virtual Exhibit

‘Art in Isolation’ is Santa Clarita’s Latest Virtual Exhibit
Monday, May 18, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division has announced the launch of “Art in Isolation” as its latest virtual art exhibit.
FULL STORY...

Circle of Hope Announces Plans for Quarantine-Safe Annual Fundraiser

Circle of Hope Announces Plans for Quarantine-Safe Annual Fundraiser
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Circle of Hope has announced the return of one of Santa Clarita’s most highly anticipated events. But with a whole new twist: Vine2Wine...To Go.
FULL STORY...

Motion Picture Academy Names 2020 Grant Recipients

Motion Picture Academy Names 2020 Grant Recipients
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
The Academy Foundation of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday the 96 grant recipients of its 2020 FilmCraft and FilmWatch programs, including recipients of the emergency grant funds announced last month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...

May 13: Free ‘New Heights’ Home Recording Workshop

May 13: Free ‘New Heights’ Home Recording Workshop
Monday, May 11, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita's "New Heights" artist development series will virtually present a free home recording workshop on Wednesday, May 13 at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Morgan Hill Becomes 1st Player in TMU Soccer Program’s History from England
Growing up in Bournemouth, England, Morgan Hill had a specific, sunny destination in mind when she envisioned her college experience: California.
Morgan Hill Becomes 1st Player in TMU Soccer Program’s History from England
CHP Encourages Essential Travel Only as Holiday Weekend Approaches
SACRAMENTO – As the Memorial Day weekend approaches, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) continues to encourage essential travel only and physical distancing for all Californians.
CHP Encourages Essential Travel Only as Holiday Weekend Approaches
Newhall School District Announces New Staff Administrators
The Newhall School District is pleased to announce that Amanda Montemayor has been named Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources, and Sheri Staszewski has been named Assistant Superintendent, Business Services.
Newhall School District Announces New Staff Administrators
Nursing Home Protocols | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Getting older and less mobile while lying in bed tends to decrease lung expansion. For nursing home residents, does this make them more susceptible to viral or bacterial pneumonia?
Nursing Home Protocols | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Report Shows SCV Water Continues to Meet State, Federal Health Standards
Together with Los Angeles County Water Works District No. 36, we’ve recently completed the 2020 Water Quality Report, also known as the Consumer Confidence Report.
Report Shows SCV Water Continues to Meet State, Federal Health Standards
SCV Businesses, Nationwide Chains Struggle to Stay Afloat
As thousands of stores have been closed nationwide since mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic, many retailers and restaurants, big and small, are struggling to survive the shutdown, while others have already announced their permanent closure.
SCV Businesses, Nationwide Chains Struggle to Stay Afloat
Newsom to Unveil Film, Television Production Guidelines
(CN) — Gov. Gavin Newsom told Hollywood workers they can expect the state to unveil guidelines regarding film and television production on Monday, outlining a process for the entertainment industry to get back to work.
Newsom to Unveil Film, Television Production Guidelines
Newsom Proposes 19% Cut to K-12 Education
SACRAMENTO (CN) — With tax collections at a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, the bleak education cuts headlining Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget bill last week hardly surprised employees at the state’s 10,000 schools. But news of a multibillion-dollar shortfall slated for K-12 schools nonetheless jarred an embattled education system still recovering from the last global financial crisis.
Newsom Proposes 19% Cut to K-12 Education
Supes to Consider Appointing Inspector General to Oversee Skilled Nursing Facilities
Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and Board Chair Kathryn Barger will ask the Board of Supervisors to appoint – for the first time – an Inspector General to oversee skilled nursing facilities, which account for more than half of all deaths from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County.
Supes to Consider Appointing Inspector General to Oversee Skilled Nursing Facilities
Today in SCV History (May 21)
1978 - St. Francis Dam site becomes a State Landmark [story]
state landmark dedication
L.A. County to Launch ‘Stop Price Gouging’ Mobile App
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is taking steps to protect county residents from price gouging and potentially fraudulent COVID-19 remedies by creating a "Stop Price Gouging" mobile application.
L.A. County to Launch ‘Stop Price Gouging’ Mobile App
SCV Chamber Provides New Guide to PPP Loan Forgiveness
In coordination with the U.S. Chamber, the SCV Chamber is providing a four-page guide on what Santa Clarita Valley business owners need to know about loan forgiveness in the Paycheck Protection Program.
SCV Chamber Provides New Guide to PPP Loan Forgiveness
Saugus Union School District Targets August 12 Start Date
Saugus Union School District officials say they’re aiming for an August 12 start date for the upcoming school year.
Saugus Union School District Targets August 12 Start Date
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 998 Cases Total in SCV, 84,057 Statewide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 1,324 new cases of COVID-19 and 57 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 998 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 998 Cases Total in SCV, 84,057 Statewide
Wilk, Lackey Urge Newsom to Let Cities Call the Shots on Reopening
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) and Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) sent a letter to Gov. Newsom urging him to give cities in north L.A. County the ability to create their own Regional Recovery Plan.
Wilk, Lackey Urge Newsom to Let Cities Call the Shots on Reopening
Holes in the Safety Net | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
He is bedridden, suffering from diabetes and a stroke. She has an autoimmune disease that is decimating her body. Both have been hospitalized several times in the recent past.
Holes in the Safety Net | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
May 22: SCV Chamber ‘Back2Business’ Webinar with Barger, Smyth
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and the SCV Economic Development Corporation will co-host a "Back2Business" webinar with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth on Friday, May 22, at 10 a.m.
May 22: SCV Chamber ‘Back2Business’ Webinar with Barger, Smyth
College of the Canyons’ Fall 2020 Semester to Be Remote
To provide as little of a disruption as possible for students, faculty and staff, College of the Canyons announced Wednesday that the fall 2020 semester will be primarily remote and online.
College of the Canyons’ Fall 2020 Semester to Be Remote
Santa Clarita City Council to Mull Fate of 4th of July Parade
The Santa Clarita City Council is expected next week to discuss the possibility of staging the city’s annual 4th of July parade, a tradition that involves an annual attendance between 15,000 and 20,000 people a year.
Santa Clarita City Council to Mull Fate of 4th of July Parade
L.A. County Health Inspectors Checking Retailers for Compliance
To boost the local economy and maintain the public's safety during the COVID-19 health crisis, L.A. County's Health Inspectors are making their rounds to ensure businesses are in compliance with the county's latest Health Officer Order.
L.A. County Health Inspectors Checking Retailers for Compliance
CDC Guidelines for Reopening Posted as U.S. COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 90K
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday published its revised guidelines for reopening businesses, restaurants and bars, schools, churches and more as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect many areas of the country.
CDC Guidelines for Reopening Posted as U.S. COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 90K
DOJ Says California Should Do More to Accommodate Religious Worship
California’s public health orders enacted to slow the spread of COVID-19, and the state’s reopening plan, appear to discriminate against a person’s right to exercise their religion, the Justice Department warned in a prodding letter sent to Governor Gavin Newsom Tuesday.
DOJ Says California Should Do More to Accommodate Religious Worship
Today in SCV History (May 20)
1946 - Cher, great-granddaughter of Placerita Canyon homesteader Frank Walker and onetime Placerita property owner, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
May 20: Hart District Governing Board Regular (Virtual) Meeting
The regular (virtual) meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, May 20, at 7:00 p.m.
May 20: Hart District Governing Board Regular (Virtual) Meeting
%d bloggers like this: