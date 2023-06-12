header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
64°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 12
1868 - Ravena post office (one "n") established in Soledad Canyon [story]
Ravenna depot
Nine Productions Filming in SCV
| Monday, Jun 12, 2023
now in production in Santa Clarita
File photo: Filming in Santa Clarita.


The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 12 – Sunday, June 18.

The productions filming locally are:

The Lost Holiday – feature

Room Mates – feature

TMO – commercial

BestBuy – commercial

Geico – commercial

Navy Federal Credit Union – commercial

No Dogs Allowed – student

Nama CJ Juicer – still photo

Aritzia TNA – still photo

The city of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2022 with the Film Office reporting 591 film permits and 1,549 location film days, which generated an estimated $38.5 million in economic impact to the local community. This represents a 3.7 percent increase in permits, a 2.9 percent increase in film days and a 2.2 percent increase to the estimated economic impact when compared to 2021.

Coming off of a solid year in 2021, which saw 579 film permits, 1,505 film days and over $37 million in positive estimated economic impact, the 2022 numbers were records in all categories. The Santa Clarita Film Office has averaged over 500 permits processed, over 1,300 film days and over $30 million in estimated economic impact annually since 2014. Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

“Since the Santa Clarita Film Office began issuing permits for filming in 2003 there has been continual growth every single year and 2022 was no exception,” said Mayor Jason Gibbs. “Home to dozens of sound stages, a multitude of studios and movie ranches and unique settings for location filming, Santa Clarita is one of the most filmed communities in California, helping to boost our local economy and provide quality jobs.”

Many factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s Film Incentive Program, Movie Ranch Overlay Zone, low cost permit fees and expedited permit processing, along with the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program. Additionally, Santa Clarita is home to several studios and movie ranches that attract a large number of productions to the area. Santa Clarita is also located within the entertainment industry’s advantageous “Thirty-Mile Zone” and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double as almost anywhere in the world.

Last year, countless television shows took advantage of all that Santa Clarita has to offer and more than half of the film days reported in 2022 were attributed to television production alone. Many of the shows which were either locally based or frequently filmed in town included “Your Honor,” “CSI: Vegas,” “Bosch Legacy,” “Lincoln Lawyer,” “9-1-1,” “The Patient,” “Mayans MC,” “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Old Man,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “The Morning Show.”

Numerous feature films were shot in Santa Clarita in 2022, including “The Fablemans,” ”Eighty for Brady,” “Don’t Worry Darling,” “Oppenheimer,” “Amsterdam” and “Purple Hearts.” In addition, many music videos, including those by artists such as Black Pink, Charlie Puth, Michael Bublé and Taylor Swift, were filmed on location in Santa Clarita, as were various commercials and online content.

Filming benefits the local economy in several ways. Productions spend several millions of dollars each year on rentals and goods from businesses (small and large), local agencies, school districts, homeowners and non-profits. Hotels, restaurants, attractions, shopping centers and hardware stores, among others, receive direct compensation and generate tax revenue that contributes heavily to the quality of life in Santa Clarita by helping fund roads, programs, recreation and public safety.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, please visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425.

For a behind the scenes peek at filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Nine Productions Filming in SCV

Nine Productions Filming in SCV
Monday, Jun 12, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 12 - Sunday, June 18.
FULL STORY...

Green Santa Clarita Urges Residents to Use Water Wisely

Green Santa Clarita Urges Residents to Use Water Wisely
Friday, Jun 9, 2023
With an abundance of rainfall this winter, green hills and a flowing Santa Clara River, this may seem like the new normal in the Santa Clarita Valley with drought feeling like a distant memory. However, the importance of water conservation and the necessity to be effective advocates with our water will always exist within the SCV's desert-like ecosystem.
FULL STORY...

June 13: City Council to Discuss Assuming Ownership of Hart Park

June 13: City Council to Discuss Assuming Ownership of Hart Park
Friday, Jun 9, 2023
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, June 13 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

June 21: Coffee With a Cop at Peet’s Coffee in Valencia

June 21: Coffee With a Cop at Peet’s Coffee in Valencia
Friday, Jun 9, 2023
Ready for the next “Coffee With a Cop?” Save the date. Join deputies and officials from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station for a morning of coffee Wednesday, June 21, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Peet’s Coffee, 27047 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

Tesoro Adobe Historic Park is Now Open

Tesoro Adobe Historic Park is Now Open
Friday, Jun 9, 2023
Do you know the names of the two renowned families that called Tesoro Adobe Historic Park home? Find out today by paying a visit to the park. The city of Santa Clarita is excited to officially announce the opening of this historic land to the public. Tesoro Adobe Historic Park is located at 29350 Avenida Rancho Tesoro, Valencia, CA 91354.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Nine Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 12 - Sunday, June 18.
Nine Productions Filming in SCV
Hart District Senior Earns Girl Scout’s Highest Honor
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles recently announced that Emily M., a high school senior in the William S. Hart School District, has earned Girl Scouting’s highest honor, the Gold Award.
Hart District Senior Earns Girl Scout’s Highest Honor
CSUN Professor Named Latinx Artist Fellow
The call came out of the blue, and took California State University, Northridge Central American and transborder studies professor Beatriz Cortez by surprise.
CSUN Professor Named Latinx Artist Fellow
Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Ensuring Care in Santa Clarita
I am deeply committed to investing in accessible and affordable health care for residents.
Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Ensuring Care in Santa Clarita
June 15: Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
A meeting of the Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee will be held Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m. at the Saugus Union School District, Caulfield Room, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 15: Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
June 14: COC Board of Trustees Tentative Budget Workshop, Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a tentative budget workshop and business meeting Wednesday, June 14, at 2 p.m. in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
June 14: COC Board of Trustees Tentative Budget Workshop, Business Meeting
June 14: Hart Board Holds Public Hearing on 2023-24 Budget
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 14, beginning with closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m.
June 14: Hart Board Holds Public Hearing on 2023-24 Budget
Today in SCV History (June 12)
1868 - Ravena post office (one "n") established in Soledad Canyon [story]
Ravenna depot
Today in SCV History (June 11)
1956 - Bill Bonelli incorporates Solemint Water Co., his second of two predecessors of Santa Clarita Water Co. [story]
Bonelli
Today in SCV History (June 10)
1910 - Trick roper Montie Montana of Agua Dulce born in North Dakota as Owen Harlan Mickel [story]
Montie Montana
Green Santa Clarita Urges Residents to Use Water Wisely
With an abundance of rainfall this winter, green hills and a flowing Santa Clara River, this may seem like the new normal in the Santa Clarita Valley with drought feeling like a distant memory. However, the importance of water conservation and the necessity to be effective advocates with our water will always exist within the SCV's desert-like ecosystem.
Green Santa Clarita Urges Residents to Use Water Wisely
Laurene Weste | Trash Transition
Change can be a daunting prospect for many of us, as it often requires us to leave behind what is familiar and step into the unknown. When it comes to the upcoming changes to your trash service, the city of Santa Clarita is doing its best to make sure the process is not unknown, and that our residents enjoy a smooth transition.
Laurene Weste | Trash Transition
June 13: City Council to Discuss Assuming Ownership of Hart Park
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, June 13 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 13: City Council to Discuss Assuming Ownership of Hart Park
June 21: Coffee With a Cop at Peet’s Coffee in Valencia
Ready for the next “Coffee With a Cop?” Save the date. Join deputies and officials from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station for a morning of coffee Wednesday, June 21, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Peet’s Coffee, 27047 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.
June 21: Coffee With a Cop at Peet’s Coffee in Valencia
June 13: SCV Chamber InfluenceHER, Diverse Women in Leadership
Diverse women from the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce leadership invite all women who are interested in a diverse workforce to attend the Tuesday, June 13 meeting of InfluenceHER at Marston's Restaurant, 24011 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
June 13: SCV Chamber InfluenceHER, Diverse Women in Leadership
Tesoro Adobe Historic Park is Now Open
Do you know the names of the two renowned families that called Tesoro Adobe Historic Park home? Find out today by paying a visit to the park. The city of Santa Clarita is excited to officially announce the opening of this historic land to the public. Tesoro Adobe Historic Park is located at 29350 Avenida Rancho Tesoro, Valencia, CA 91354.
Tesoro Adobe Historic Park is Now Open
L.A. County Inspector General Issues Quarterly Report on LASD
The Los Angeles County Office of Inspector General led by Max Huntsman has issued a report entitled "Reform and Oversight Efforts: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, January to March 2023."
L.A. County Inspector General Issues Quarterly Report on LASD
Nominations Sought for Dr. Joan Lucid Leadership, Service Award
The Saugus Union School District is seeking nominations for the annual Dr. Joan Lucid Leadership and Service Award. The award which honors Lucid, who retired in June of 2018, after nearly four decades as an educator/administrator in the Saugus Union District, will be given to an individual or group that has made a significant contribution to the learning and development of students in the District.
Nominations Sought for Dr. Joan Lucid Leadership, Service Award
Via BASH, Fire & Ice Ball Tickets Now on Sale
The Valley Industry Association will host the annual VIA BASH with this year's theme of Fire and Ice Ball on Nov. 3 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Via BASH, Fire & Ice Ball Tickets Now on Sale
June 16: Inaugural NAACP Santa Clarita Juneteenth Fundraising Celebration
The NAACP Santa Clarita branch will celebrate Juneteenth, the day the last enslaved African Americans were freed, with its inaugural Juneteenth Fundraising Celebration on Friday, June 16. Proceeds will benefit the Future Leaders Scholarship Fund.
June 16: Inaugural NAACP Santa Clarita Juneteenth Fundraising Celebration
FYI Hosts Annual ‘Celebration of Everything’
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence recently held a “Celebration of Everything,” its annual event in appreciation of the many volunteers who make such a difference in the lives of SCV foster youth, 15 of whom were celebrated for education milestones.
FYI Hosts Annual ‘Celebration of Everything’
SCV Water’s Debt Obligation Ratings Affirmed by Fitch Ratings
Citing a very low operating cost burden and stable financial outlook, Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings on several Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency debt obligations for 2023.
SCV Water’s Debt Obligation Ratings Affirmed by Fitch Ratings
Today in SCV History (June 9)
1842 - 13,339-acre Rancho Temescal granted to gold discoverer Francisco Lopez [story]
Rancho Temescal
June 24: Boot Scootin’ Boogie the Night Away to Benefit Henry Mayo
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary is hosting a fundraising event, Boot Scootin' and Boogie the Night Away an entertaining, fun-filled evening to support patient care services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. The event will be held at Lucky Luke Brewing on Saturday evening, June 24.
June 24: Boot Scootin’ Boogie the Night Away to Benefit Henry Mayo
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: