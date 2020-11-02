Nov. 1-8: Drowsy Driving Prevention Week Nationwide

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department joins the Office of Traffic Safety and other agencies across the country in recognizing Drowsy Driving Prevention Week from Nov. 1-8.

Now that we have “fallen back” from Daylight Saving Time, sleep patterns may be disrupted and impact our ability to drive safely.

“If you are feeling sleepy, it’s best to avoid driving,” LASD Sergeant Robert Hill said. “Not having enough rest could have a similar impact as drugs or alcohol.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, being awake for at least 24 hours is the same as having a blood alcohol content of .10% percent, which is above the legal limit of .08%.

The Sheriff’s Department offers these Drowsy Driving Prevention Week tips:

* Get enough sleep (at least seven hours a day).

* Stick to a consistent sleep schedule.

* Avoid alcohol or medications that can cause drowsiness.

* If traveling long distances, take a break every two hours or 100 miles.

* Take turns with another driver on road trips.

* If you are sleepy, pull over to a safe place like a highway rest area or parking lot and take a 15 to 20-minute nap.

Signs of driver fatigue include frequent yawning, daydreaming, trouble remembering the past few miles driven, missing an exit, or drifting from lanes.

The California Department of Transportation maintains more than 80 safety roadside rest areas across the state. To find a rest area near you, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, or download the free QuickMap app on Google Play and in the App Store.