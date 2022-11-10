Nov. 13: Jingle Fest ’22 Craft Fair at Central Park

The biggest craft fair in the Santa Clarita Valley, Jingle Fest ‘22 in the Park, will be held Sunday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus, CA 91350.

The event will feature more than 200 artisans, crafters and vendors. face painting, food trucks, family-friendly entertainment and visits with Santa.

Entertainment includes:

Dance Studio 84 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Innovation Show Choir 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Santa and his sleigh will arrive at noon. Visits with Santa until 3 p.m.

Dance to country music with the SCV band Rebel Heart from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Bring chairs if you want to sit and listen to the music.

For more information email strawberryfig@yahoo.com.

