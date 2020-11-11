header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
56°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 10
1929 - Tom Vernon pulls off the "Great Saugus Train Robbery" [story]
locomotive
Nov. 16: Artist Chuck Kovacic Demonstrates Oil Techniques
| Tuesday, Nov 10, 2020
Chuck Kovacic's Tuscan Corner
Chuck Kovacic's Tuscan Corner.

 

Chuck Kovacic, renowned impressionist oil painter, will be the demonstration artist for the Monday, Nov. 16, virtual meeting of Santa Clarita Artists Association, which is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

Kovacic acquired his BFA in graphic design from Cleveland Institute of Art. His paintings investigate a variety of subjects rendered in the “plein air” style of the Post Impressionists. He is a signature member of the California Art Club, a signature member of the Laguna Plein Air Artist Association, a member of the Oil Painters of America, the American Impressionist Society, and Honor Court member of the Mid Valley Art League. To see more of his work, visit chuckkovacicarts.com.

Zoom meeting information:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83983796394?pwd=TDExclNnd1h0TkJVb1BOdURFY0d2QT09

Meeting ID: 839 8379 6394

Passcode: 806776

For more information, visit https://www.santaclaritaartists.org.

Chuck Kovacic
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Nov. 16: Artist Chuck Kovacic Demonstrates Oil Techniques

Nov. 16: Artist Chuck Kovacic Demonstrates Oil Techniques
Tuesday, Nov 10, 2020
Chuck Kovacic, renowned impressionist oil painter, will be the demonstration artist for the Monday, Nov. 16, virtual meeting of Santa Clarita Artists Association, which is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...

SCAA Gallery to Reopen with Tiny Treasures Exhibit

SCAA Gallery to Reopen with Tiny Treasures Exhibit
Tuesday, Nov 10, 2020
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery reopens with the Tiny Treasures exhibit.
FULL STORY...

11 Productions Filming This Week in Santa Clarita Valley

11 Productions Filming This Week in Santa Clarita Valley
Monday, Nov 9, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 11 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week beginning Monday, November 9, 2020:
FULL STORY...

SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Discuss Irrigation Systems, Sustainable Landscapes

SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Discuss Irrigation Systems, Sustainable Landscapes
Thursday, Nov 5, 2020
Did you know that a successful irrigation system matches your landscape with the types of irrigation your grass and plants need?
FULL STORY...

Nov. 17: CSUN Virtual Panel to Discuss Entertainment Industry

Nov. 17: CSUN Virtual Panel to Discuss Entertainment Industry
Thursday, Nov 5, 2020
Three California State University, Northridge alumni will share their experiences working in the entertainment industry to launch this semester’s virtual Distinguished Speaker Series hosted by CSUN’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics online Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 4:30 p.m., via Zoom.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SNAP Sports Announces Change in Leadership, Embarks on New Chapter
The much-hoped-for news of the city of Santa Clarita’s recent acquisition of the Ice Station Valencia was met with a very enthusiastic response from the community, whose residents are eager to see its re-opening in 2021.
SNAP Sports Announces Change in Leadership, Embarks on New Chapter
Nov. 16: Artist Chuck Kovacic Demonstrates Oil Techniques
Chuck Kovacic, renowned impressionist oil painter, will be the demonstration artist for the Monday, Nov. 16, virtual meeting of Santa Clarita Artists Association, which is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.
Nov. 16: Artist Chuck Kovacic Demonstrates Oil Techniques
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Spike Continues Countywide, 7,908 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 25 new deaths and 2,318 new cases of COVID-19, including 7,908 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley to date.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Spike Continues Countywide, 7,908 Total SCV Cases
COC Continues to Meet Needs of Student Veterans Despite Pandemic
Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the College of the Canyons Veterans Resource Center (VRC) continues to meet the needs of student veterans.
COC Continues to Meet Needs of Student Veterans Despite Pandemic
SCAA Gallery to Reopen with Tiny Treasures Exhibit
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery reopens with the Tiny Treasures exhibit.
SCAA Gallery to Reopen with Tiny Treasures Exhibit
COC’s Early Childhood Education Center Temporarily Shuts Down Due to COVID-19 Case
College of the Canyons closed its Early Childhood Education Center (ECE) for three weeks effective Monday, Nov. 9 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
COC’s Early Childhood Education Center Temporarily Shuts Down Due to COVID-19 Case
Smith Retakes Lead Over Incumbent as Count Continues
In the race for the 25th Congressional District, Assemblywoman Christy Smith has retaken the lead over incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia after Los Angeles County released updated ballot counts on Monday.
Smith Retakes Lead Over Incumbent as Count Continues
California Has Yet to Process 2.8 Million Ballots
California processed more than 1.1 million ballots over the weekend and has yet to process 2.8 million more in the Nov. 3 General Election as of Monday, which includes 194,700 remaining to be counted in Los Angeles County, according to the state’s daily unprocessed ballots update.
California Has Yet to Process 2.8 Million Ballots
Packaged Romaine Lettuce Recalled Over E.Coli Concerns
Out of an abundance of caution, Tanimura & Antle is voluntarily recalling its packaged single head romaine lettuce under the Tanimura & Antle brand, labeled with a packed on date of Oct. 15 or Oct. 16, due to possible contamination with E. Coli.
Packaged Romaine Lettuce Recalled Over E.Coli Concerns
CHP Hoping to Eliminate Distracted Driving
SACRAMENTO – Distracted driving can be a life-changing choice resulting in crashes and the deaths of thousands of people every year in the United States. Driven to make a difference, the California Highway Patrol has implemented a yearlong Adult Distracted Drivers grant designed to keep California roads safe through education and enforcement.
CHP Hoping to Eliminate Distracted Driving
Today in SCV History (Nov. 10)
1929 - Tom Vernon pulls off the "Great Saugus Train Robbery" [story]
locomotive
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Transmission Surges; 2 More SCV Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 5 new deaths and 1,431 new positive cases of COVID-19, as the county sees a surge in transmission and two more deaths were reported in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Transmission Surges; 2 More SCV Deaths
Halloween Parties, Family Functions Fuel COVID Cases Spike in California
Spurred by a new COVID-19 cases spike raging from coast to coast, the United States on Monday marked another loathsome pandemic milestone by surpassing 10 million total cases.
Halloween Parties, Family Functions Fuel COVID Cases Spike in California
Nov. 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Board of Trustees will hold a virtual business meeting on Tuesday, November 10, starting at 5 p.m.
Nov. 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
CSUN Alum Doug Emhoff Projected to Be America’s First ‘Second Gentleman’
California State University, Northridge alumnus Doug Emhoff (Communication Studies, '87), husband of projected Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris, is projected to become the first “Second Gentleman” in U.S. history.
CSUN Alum Doug Emhoff Projected to Be America’s First ‘Second Gentleman’
November 10: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, November 10, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.
November 10: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
Pennsylvania Supreme Court to Hear Trump Suit Over Election Observers
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed Monday to take up a case brought by President Trump’s campaign claiming election observers in Philadelphia weren’t allowed to watch ballot counting from a close enough distance.
Pennsylvania Supreme Court to Hear Trump Suit Over Election Observers
11 Productions Filming This Week in Santa Clarita Valley
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 11 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week beginning Monday, November 9, 2020:
11 Productions Filming This Week in Santa Clarita Valley
Saugus High Shooting Anniversary Event, Proclamation Set for Nov. 14
Nearly one year has passed since the deadly Saugus High School shooting, and healing is ongoing. In observance of the recovery journey and to continue the support for all those affected, local organizers are preparing to debut special programming on Nov. 14.
Saugus High Shooting Anniversary Event, Proclamation Set for Nov. 14
Beach Water Use Advisory in Effect Through Tuesday Morning
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH has called a beach water use advisory, in effect through Tuesday morning at 7:30.
Beach Water Use Advisory in Effect Through Tuesday Morning
SCV Shivers as Cold Weather Alert Called Through Wednesday
The first cold weather alert of the season is in effect in the Santa Clarita Valley now through Wednesday due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for wind chill temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the Los Angeles County Health Officer.
SCV Shivers as Cold Weather Alert Called Through Wednesday
SCV Supporters Celebrate After Biden Projected Win in 2020 Election
Over the weekend, dozens of Santa Clarita Valley residents took to the streets amid rain showers to celebrate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ projected win in the 2020 election.
SCV Supporters Celebrate After Biden Projected Win in 2020 Election
Today in SCV History (Nov. 9)
1898 - Actress Winifred Westover born in Oakland; estranged wife of William S. Hart & mother of his son. [story]
Winifred Westover
Today in SCV History (Nov. 8)
1977 - Castaic residents vote 168-54 to withdraw 7th-8th grades from Hart District, making CUSD K-8 [story]
vote tally
%d bloggers like this: