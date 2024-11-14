Nov. 30: ARTree Teen Event Paint a Rock Beautification Courtyard Event

ARTree Community Arts Center will host a continuation of the courtyard beautification project with a teen Paint a Rock event, Saturday, Nov. 30, noon-3 p.m. at 22508 6th St., Newhall CA 91321.

There’s still work to be done finishing the landscaping project started during the city of Santa Clarita’s Make A Difference Day. Leave a mark on the courtyard by painting rocks and letting creativity soar.

This event is for ages 14 and up.

For more information or sign up visit ArTree’s website or email ArTree.

