Nov. 9: 12th Annual Salute to Patriots

Uploaded: , Monday, Oct 17, 2022

By Press Release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita invites you to the 12th Annual Salute to Patriots as we salute veterans for their leadership to the SCV business community and dedicated service to America.

Salute to Patriots will be held Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. at the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida, 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita 91350.

Tickets are $60 each for members and nonmembers. Register here.

Nominations are open until this Friday, Oct. 21. Request a form by emailing hello@scvchamber.com.

Nominations are open to all who have served our country and made an impact on the SCV business community. Please note candidates running for office during an election year are not eligible.

Sponsorships are available, contact hello@scvchamber.com to find out more.

