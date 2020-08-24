Number of SCV Businesses with 3 or More COVID-19 Cases Grows

The number of businesses and locations that have experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley has grown in the last few days.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said they identify an outbreak based on whether at least three or more cases are identified during a 14-day period.

On Aug. 6, The Signal reported there had been at least 11 outbreaks in SCV residential or non-residential settings. As of Friday, that number has now reached 13, while others that were previously listed are now no longer under investigation.

The facilities at Oakmont of Santa Clarita and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, with their combined total of 22 among staff and residents, have been removed from the list compiled by the L.A. County Public Health Department.

According to the Public Health Department, the duration of time a location is listed on its website depends on how long it may take for the location to have no new positive tests identified in two consecutive rounds of testing at skilled nursing facilities or no new exposures at the site for two weeks in non-residential settings.

“Once this occurs the location is cleared of the outbreak and removed from our website,” Health Department officials said.

Within the Santa Clarita Valley, 10 non-residential sites remain on the list:

* Chipotle on Golden Valley Road reported three confirmed cases and zero symptomatic staff.

* European Wax Center in Valencia reported four cases and four symptomatic staff.

* L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services’ Avenue Stanford office reported seven cases and zero symptomatic workers.

* QMP Water Filtration Co. in Valencia reported 10 cases and zero symptomatic employees.

* SCV Sheriff’s Station reported five cases and zero symptomatic staff.

* Toll Brothers Inc. in Saugus reported seven cases and zero symptomatic workers.

* True Positions Technologies reported four cases and zero symptomatic employees

* Contractors Wardrobe in Valencia reported 17 cases and zero symptomatic employees

* Bay Center Foods LLC reported four cases among staff and four symptomatic employees

* AV Party Rentals confirmed 4 cases and 0 symptomatic.

“Those that tested positive were already in quarantine while they waited for their results, and their partners were also notified and were asked to self-quarantine,” said SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller in a previous story. “We have implemented several safety precautions.”

In congregate settings, the Santa Clarita Valley has three:

* North County Correctional Facility has 62 staff and 1,322 inmate confirmed cases.

* Pitchess Detention Facility has 67 staff and 496 inmate confirmed cases.

* Santa Clarita Post Acute Care Center has 14 confirmed staff and 11 residents.