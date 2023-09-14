Ocean Water Warning for Sept. 13

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

BEACH AREAS WARNINGS:

-Sweetwater Canyon Storm Drain at Carbon Canyon Beach

The entire swim area.

-Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon.

-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

The entire swim area.

-Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-Windward Storm Drain at Venice Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

-Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove

The entire swim area.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

BEACH AREAS NOW CLEARED:

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

-Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/ Beach/.

