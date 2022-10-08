Oct. 11: Council to Review Via Princessa Park, SCV COA Funding Requests

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27, beginning with a special meeting/closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by a council study session at 5 p.m. and the regular open session at 6 p.m.

The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd. in Santa Clarita.

Items on the agenda include items to authorize an increased expenditures to complete design services for Via Princessa Park and to approve a $625,000 funding request for the Santa Clarita Valley Committee on Aging.

As part of the city’s Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget, the City Council allocated $475,000 to the SCV Committee on Aging. This is an ongoing annual commitment. This appropriation will provide support for the following senior services administered by the SCV Committee on Aging: $225,000 for recreation, health, and wellness programs; $150,000 for transit-related services; and $100,000 for home-delivered meals. Combined with the $150,000 request to purchase new vehicles for the Home Delivered Meals program, the total support from the city of Santa Clarita to the Santa Clarita Valley Committee on Aging would be $625,000.

Agendas for all meetings are posted below.

City Council

Special Meeting



City Council Chambers 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Downloads:

Agenda CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL Roll Call PUBLIC PARTICIPATION FOR AGENDIZED ITEMS CLOSED SESSION CONFERENCE WITH LEGAL COUNSEL – EXISTING LITIGATION RECESS TO CLOSED SESSION – To be held in the Mural Room RECONVENE TO OPEN SESSION CITY ATTORNEY ANNOUNCEMENT ADJOURN

City Council

Study Session



City Hall, Carl Boyer Room 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Downloads:

Agenda Joint Meeting with Arts Commission CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL Roll Call FLAG SALUTE PUBLIC PARTICIPATION ITEM 1 2023 ARTS COMMISSION WORK PLAN ITEM 2 2023 ARTS COMMISSION PUBLIC ART REPORT ADJOURN

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...