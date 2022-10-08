Oct. 11: Council to Review Via Princessa Park, SCV COA Funding Requests

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27, beginning with a special meeting/closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by a council study session at 5 p.m. and the regular open session at 6 p.m.
The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd. in Santa Clarita.
Items on the agenda include items to authorize an increased expenditures to complete design services for Via Princessa Park and to approve a $625,000 funding request for the Santa Clarita Valley Committee on Aging.
As part of the city’s Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget, the City Council allocated $475,000 to the SCV Committee on Aging. This is an ongoing annual commitment. This appropriation will provide support for the following senior services administered by the SCV Committee on Aging: $225,000 for recreation, health, and wellness programs; $150,000 for transit-related services; and $100,000 for home-delivered meals. Combined with the $150,000 request to purchase new vehicles for the Home Delivered Meals program, the total support from the city of Santa Clarita to the Santa Clarita Valley Committee on Aging would be $625,000.
Approve an expenditure authority increase associated with landscape maintenance contract 21-LMD-18A, held by Stay Green, Inc., to support the completion of as-needed maintenance, repairs, and/or one-time beautification enhancements within LMD Zone 2008-1 in an efficient and timely manner.
The Fiscal Year 2022-23 agreement with the Santa Clarita Valley Committee on Aging will support home-delivered meals, transit-related services, and recreation, health, and wellness programs for seniors, and replace aging vehicles that are needed to provide these services to the senior population they support.
Each year the Santa Clarita Artists Association applies for several state and local art grants. The money received from these grants helps support the SCAA Gallery with the $1,000 monthly rent, storage unit $350 rent, as well as provide for professional artists' speaker fees at free general meetings which cost $100 a monthly in rental fees, community art events such as the 2021 high school student exhibit and more.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Grand Opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for The Stand, a new restaurant opening in Valencia. The event will be held Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 11 a.m.
It's crucial for residents to know how their tax dollars are being spent. This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved our supplemental budget—a $44.6 billion spending roadmap for county services. The budget includes many of my priorities, including public safety, homelessness, mental health, and youth services, all with fiscal prudence in mind.
This Fire Prevention Week Oct. 9-15, the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region urges everyone to practice their two-minute home fire escape plan and test their smoke alarms to stay safe from the nation’s most frequent disaster.
College of the Canyons freshman Carla Menendez tied with two others for medalist honors, leading the Cougars to a fifth straight conference victory at Antelope Valley Country Club on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Want to find beauty in your yard year after year? Learn how to landscape using perennials and natives. They are plants that live for two or more years and are well suited for your landscape and the Santa Clarita Valley climate. Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency's free virtual gardening class, "Perennials and Natives for the SCV," on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 9 a.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Potters will be "abandoning" art throughout the Santa Clarita Valley Oct. 10-21. Residents are encouraged to join the Abandoned Art SCV Facebook page to find clues on where the hidden ceramics can be found in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Following federal pressure to reduce how much water it takes from the Colorado River, California on Wednesday announced a plan to cut its consumption annually by 400,000 acre-feet.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday two additional COVID-19 deaths and 68 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 12 deaths and 1,822 new cases countywide.
