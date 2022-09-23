Oct. 12: Boys & Girls Club SCV Celebrating 30 Years

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley announces the 30-year celebration of the James T. Ventress Clubhouse in Newhall Park on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 8 a.m.

Join partners and supporters in celebration of three decades of creating great futures for tens of thousands of Santa Clarita’s children and teens.

In the 1980s, community leaders identified the need for a full-service youth facility in the Newhall area. Partnering with the city of Santa Clarita, the business community, volunteers, and parents the Boys & Girls Club opened the Newhall Clubhouse doors in 1992; providing a positive place for kids when school is out. The Clubhouse boasts a full gymnasium, activity center, computer lab, learning center, art center, kitchen, and teen center. Kids and teens flocked to the new Clubhouse. Thirty years later the Club continues to bustle with the sounds of laughter every afternoon when school gets out and all-day during school breaks.

“Thirty years at the Newhall Clubhouse represents a huge milestone for the Boys & Girls Club and the entire Santa Clarita Valley community,” said board president Matt Carpenter. “It has been such a foundational element for our organization and has facilitated our ability to scale our services across the Valley to ensure our community has access to resources and programs that lead to positive outcomes for our youth members and their families.”

This one-hour event serves as a way to showcase the Club, fundraise for future programming, and honor the members of the community who make a difference each and every day. Hear inspirational and educational stories from Club members and alumni whose great futures began at the Club.

“The James T. Ventress Clubhouse in Newhall has been a second home to thousands of children and teens over the years,” said Matt Nelson, Club CEO. “We’re excited to celebrate the vision and success of our community over 30 years ago while looking ahead to the next 30 years.”

Longtime supporters, new friends, and those we haven’t met yet are invited to join us and learn how to be part of creating Great Futures for Santa Clarita’s children and teens. There is no cost to attend! The event lasts one hour, from 8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

The James T. Ventress Clubhouse is located at 24909 Newhall Avenue in Newhall. R

SVP at www.scvbgc.org or email alic@scvbgc.org.

About Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley

Formed in 1968 by a group of community leaders who recognized the growing need for high-quality, affordable programs and facilities for the area’s young people, Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley supports academic success, builds future leaders, and provides a second home for more than 5,000 youth a year. The Club is a chartered member of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, an organization with 4,300 clubs nationwide serving nearly 4 million kids and teens. Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is governed by a volunteer board of directors comprised of outstanding leaders in the community and staffed by a team of dedicated Youth Development Professionals. To learn more about Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club and its programs and partners, go to www.scvbgc.org.

