Oct. 17: SCAA’s Virtual Art Classic Awards Ceremony

This year the Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding its 31st Annual Art Classic as a virtual experience due to these extraordinary times of social distancing, and not being able to hold a public event due to COVID-19 pandemic. We wanted to continue the traditions of this annual event. So through modern technology we are able to host the virtual event.

Our members will be exhibiting their original artwork in nine different categories.

Santa Clarita Artist Association is bringing to the public a unique virtual show so that all will be able to view all of the artwork right here on our website. The Virtual Awards Ceremony that will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 7:00-8:30 pm. via Zoom.

The evening of the virtual Art Classic Awards Ceremony will be hosted by members of the SCAA Board announcing the recipients of the awards for all the art categories and the “Huff Perpetual Award” and “Outstanding Service Award” for their contributions to SCAA. The city of Santa Clarita will also present their prestigious “City Excellence Award”.

This event is normally a fundraiser for SCAA scholarship fund to support Santa Clarita graduating high school seniors continuing their education in fine arts. Unfortunately, we will not have our silent or live auction due to hardships that business have endured through the pandemic that would usually contribute. If you would like to contribute privately, please contact SCAA.

For more information, call Nancy Gallardo at (661) 400-1014 or Susan Zavala (661) 609-1450 or email SCAAEventChair@gmail.com.

For more information regarding the purchase of artwork being sold for the Art Classic, please contact Event Chair Nancy Gallardo at (661) 400-1014.

To view the gallery or for more information, click [here].