Oct. 21: Halloween Movie Under the Oaks

Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host a presentation on bats and show a movie, Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” on Saturday, Oct. 21.

“Batty for Bats” will be presented by Dana Stangel before the Halloween Costume Contest and the movie.

Admission to the event is free, though donations are welcome. All proceeds go towards the care and feeding of Placerita Canyon’s animals. Bring food, drinks and a flashlight and enjoy the night. No Alcohol is permitted in the park.

The event will be at the Acorn Amphitheater, located at 19152 Placerita Canyon rd.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. with the presentation starting at 6:15.

To support Placerita Canyon Nature Center, donate on the website.

For more Information contact Herb Broutt at 818-271-1383.

