Oct. 21: Halloween Movie Under the Oaks

Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host a presentation on bats and show a movie, Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” on Saturday, Oct. 21.
“Batty for Bats” will be presented by Dana Stangel before the Halloween Costume Contest and the movie.
Admission to the event is free, though donations are welcome. All proceeds go towards the care and feeding of Placerita Canyon’s animals. Bring food, drinks and a flashlight and enjoy the night. No Alcohol is permitted in the park.
The event will be at the Acorn Amphitheater, located at 19152 Placerita Canyon rd.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. with the presentation starting at 6:15.
To support Placerita Canyon Nature Center, donate on the website.
For more Information contact Herb Broutt at 818-271-1383.
California State University, Northridge is hosting its annual Open House on Saturday, Oct. 28, offering local high school and community college students an all-access look at the campus and its programs.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Oct. 18, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Enhancing the safety of every child’s journey to and from school is the focus of National School Bus Safety Week, Oct. 16-20. With the school year in full swing, the California Highway Patrol is reminding the public that school bus safety is a two-way street, a responsibility shared by professional school bus drivers and every motorist on California’s roadways.
California Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced that California Governor Gavin Newsom signed her package of bills (AB 519 and AB 911) to streamline the development of affordable housing in California.
The City of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the Sidewalk Poetry Winners for 2023. This year, poets were tasked with invoking The Senses of Home, delving into the sights, sounds, smells and more that define a person's home within the community.
The labor action by Teamsters Local 572 continues against MV Transit, the contractor that provides Santa Clarita Transit service. Santa Clarita Transit has secured a temporary emergency contract with Transit Systems to provide emergency service until labor relations are resolved.
California Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) has announced the 2023 PBIS Statewide Recognition award recipients for school sites based on their implementation of PBIS. The Saugus Union School District is proud to announce that all 15 of Saugus School District schools received state recognition.
Looking to start up or expand your small business? Join the city of Santa Clarita for a presentation on how to make the best decisions for your local business using the city of Santa Clarita’s informative and powerful web tools: SizeUp Santa Clarita and Mergent Intellect.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna issued a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department advisory to all residents of Los Angeles County to remind residents to stay calm when attending demonstrations and to report anything suspicious to local law enforcement.
Tickets are now available for the Good Karma Music & Arts Festival, a daylong event scheduled Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Santa Clarita Skate Park and Field, 20840 Centre Point Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
