Dec. 2, 3: Placerita Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair

The Placerita Canyon Nature Center is hosting its annual Holiday Craft Fair Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (both days) at the Nature Center, located at 19152 Placerita Canyon Road in Newhall.

Create and decorate your own holiday wreaths, centerpieces and ornaments using a large assortment of fresh-cut greenery, pine cones and other beautiful natural treasures. In addition, the Nature Center’s gift shop will be open with lots of holiday items.

Please note that this is a fundraising event for the Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates, a nonprofit organization and that there is a charge for all activities (cash, check, credit and debit cards will be accepted.)

Make your own wreath, yule log, or other craft as you desire. Children’s crafts will also be available. For those with allergy concerns, please note that peanut butter is used on some craft items.

Call the nature center at (661) 259-7721 or send an email to info@placerita.org for more information.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...