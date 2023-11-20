Dec. 2, 3: Placerita Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair

|
Child & Family Center is very proud of our two 40 Under 40 winners for 2023 – Tiffany Thomas and Leah Parker.
Are you looking for a day full of out-of-this-world engaging activities, with a big dose of intergalactic information? Look no further than the 16th annual Family Literacy Festival.
The WiSH Education Foundation provides funding for student programs not funded by tax dollars alone; teachers, administrators and district directors contact us throughout the year for support.
Thanks to the California State University, Northridge CREA Scholars Program, 20 incoming freshmen were welcomed to campus this fall with funds and resources allocated to help them achieve academic success.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of two productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 20 - Sunday, Nov. 26.
The California Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 10 is open, weeks earlier than the original estimate for repairs which closed I-10 between Alameda Street and the East Los Angeles interchange.
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center is hosting a Holiday Craft Fair Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (both days) at the Nature Center, located at 19152 Placerita Canyon Road in Newhall.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
As millions of people begin to venture out onto California’s busy roadways for the upcoming holiday, the California Highway Patrol is preparing to serve up its annual Thanksgiving Maximum Enforcement Period.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads.
1831
1831 - Local entrepreneurs Sanford and Cyrus Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) born in Machias, Maine
]
2015
2015 - Freak landslide begins to destroy section of Vasquez Canyon Road; earth moves for several weeks
]
1957
1957 - Newhall County Library dedicated on Ninth Street; replaced by City of Santa Clarita's Old Town Newhall Library in 2012
[story
]
The Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken Tour will appear on stage at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 4.
California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced the California Department of Transportation plans to open Interstate 10 between Alameda Street and the East Los Angeles interchange by Tuesday, Nov. 21, lessening the disruption to Los Angeles commuters by three to five weeks.
Santa Claus is coming to Harley-Davidson of Santa Clarita and he's ready to strike a pose with you and your family. Spto by for a day filled with photos, fun, snacks and activities such as coloring and Stacyc e-bike rides for the kids.
The 28th Annual Winter Magic event invites community members to enjoy a boat parade, snow, face painting, crafts, games, music, food trucks and an appearance from Santa on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Castaic Lake. The event will begin at 3 p.m. with the lighted boat parade beginning at sunset in the lower lagoon.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health would like families to enjoy a safe and healthy Thanksgiving holiday feast by taking steps to avoid foodborne illness, commonly known as food poisoning. Raw or undercooked meats, including turkey, chicken, beef, and lamb, and food kept at unsafe temperatures can contain bacteria such as Campylobacter, Salmonella, or E. coli, that cause diarrhea and other health problems.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 113 laboratory verified new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs has announced the new L.A. County Rent Relief Program. Put forward by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors, over $46 million in direct financial assistance will be provided to qualified landlords
Due to the probability of rain forecasted, and in an abundance of caution for the athletes competing, the CIF‐Southern Section office, in consultation with meet management, has determined the Mt. San Antonio College Rain Course will be used for the CIF‐Southern Section‐Ford Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 18.
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center and Natural Area invites the public to "walk on the wild side" with the latest presentation of its community nature series on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m.
1969
1969 - Construction begins on Magic Mountain amusement park
]
