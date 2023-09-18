Sept. 23: Placerita Nature Center Presents Music, Movie Under the Oaks

The Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host Music & Movie Under the Oaks on Saturday, Sept. 23, with gates opening at 6 p.m.

The Nature Center’s Acorn Amphitheater is located at 19152 Placerita Canyon Road in Newhall.

Music will be provided by Bill and Jeff Kahl at 6:30 p.m., while the Disney film ‘Swiss Family Robinson’ is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

While admission is free, the Nature Center welcomes a donation toward the care and feeding of Placerita Canyon’s furry, feathery, scaly, buzzy animals, birds, reptiles, bugs.

Bring a picnic and a flashlight. No alcohol is permitted in the park.

For more Information, contact Herb Broutt (818) 271-1383.

If you wish to support the Nature Center, you can donate at https://www.placerita.org/donate/.

