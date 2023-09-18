Sept. 23: Placerita Nature Center Presents Music, Movie Under the Oaks

The Santa Clarita branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is proud to announce that for a second year in a row, it will be awarding scholarships to five students residing in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum is marking the 150th Anniversary of the founding of Ventura County with a special program featuring the first movie made in Ventura County, DW Griffith’s "Ramona" starring Mary Pickford. The film will screen on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Rancho Camulos Museum. Two screenings are scheduled at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
PDC, by Brady, a global leader and innovative manufacturer of identification products and safety solutions that make the world a safer place is
committed to giving back to the communities where its businesses operate. The Child & Family Center, Santa Clarita Grocery and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles recently received donations from PDC in Valencia.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Sept. 19, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
The escalating presence of fentanyl in our community and the number of drug-related deaths is steadily increasing every year and has raised deep concerns among parents, caregivers, first responders and community leaders.
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2024 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a webinar via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 10:30 a.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Rotary Club has rescheduled its charity chili cook-off to early next year. The new date of the event is Friday, Jan. 26, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will be held at Bella Vida Senior Center, 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita CA 91350.
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced that at the close of the Legislative session on Thursday, Sept. 14, seven key pieces of her authored legislation are now on the desk of California Governor Gavin Newsom.
The city of Santa Clarita will host the next to last SENSES Block Party of the season on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Old Town Newhall on Main Street. This month's theme is "Tailgate Party."
Suicide is the second leading cause of death among adolescents and young adults aged 15 to 24 in California. To support the mental health and wellbeing of California’s young people, the California Department of Public Health awarded $16,380,000 in grants to 34 youth-serving tribal and community-based organizations to support the implementation of its Youth Suicide Prevention Media and Outreach Campaign.
CSUN Cinematheque will present the film series, “John Singleton & the Auteurs that Inspired Him,” beginning Wednesday, Sept. 20. The series is inspired by a standing exhibition of the late filmmaker’s private vintage foreign poster collection on display at California State University, Northridge.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Pop Culture,” at the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall. This captivating showcase will run from Sept. 15 through Jan. 12, with a special reception event planned for Friday, Sept. 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
