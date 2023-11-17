Nov. 19: Placerita Nature Center Presents ‘Chaparral’

The Placerita Canyon Nature Center and Natural Area invites the public to “walk on the wild side” with the latest presentaton of its comunity nature series on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m.

“Chaparral with Richard W. Halsey”

Calling all nature lovers, botanists and the curious.

Meet Richard W. Halsey, your guide to rekindling your connection with nature and exploring local habitats like chaparral.

Halsey, director and founder of the California Chaparral Institute, is a passionate writer, photographer and chaparral ecology expert. He’s shared his wisdom in 500-plus talks, authored insightful books and papers and educated people about natural history.

He started teaching biology as a 16-year-old volunteer naturalist at local nature center, enjoyed college, then taught high school biology for a couple decades.

His book “Fire, Chaparral and Survival in Southern California” earned the Best Nonfiction-Local Interest Book award from the San Diego Book Awards Association.

With decades of teaching experience in biology, physics and environmental science, Halsey has been Teacher of the Year for San Diego City Schools. His knowledge is unparalleled.

He founded and has been leading the innovative Chaparral Naturalist Certification Program since 2015.

Placerita Nature Center

19152 Placerita Canyon Road,

Newhall, CA 91321

For more information visit the Chaparral Institute.

For more information on Placerita Nature Center visit www.placerita.org or Placerita Canyon Natural Area.

For information on supporting the Placerita Canyon Nature Center visit the Friends of Placerita Canyon Natural Area on Facebook.

