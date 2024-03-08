March 17: Community Drum Circle at Placerita Canyon Nature Center

The Community Nature Series at Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host a Community Drum Circle on Sunday March 17. Become one with the rhythms of nature during this free, family friendly event.

Placerita Canyon Nature Center Outdoor Ampitheatre, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.

Park in the dirt lot closest to the bathrooms and the bridge. Cross the bridge. Find a seat in the ampitheatre.

No experience necessary, all are welcome to attend. We’ll be drumming it up in the park outdoor ampitheater, across the bridge from the main parking lot.

Drums not required, all instruments will be provided courtesy of Remo in Valencia.

Personal drums and percussion are welcomed. Remo and Placerita Canyon Nature Center are not responsible for theft/damage/loss of personal property.

This event is free but reservations are requested to reserve your spot. Click here for reservations.

