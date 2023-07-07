Oct. 27: Gin Blossoms at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center

Just announced! The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons will host the Gin Blossoms on the main stage, Friday, Oct.27 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale July 19 at 11 a.m.

The Spotlight Series performance of the Gin Blossoms will offer tickets priced at $125, $105, $80 and $55.

Pre-show VIP experience (first six rows): $224 includes ticket to show and other perks.

The Gin Blossoms dominated radio and MTV playlists for most of the 1990s with their unique fusion of pop, melodic rock, folk and country elements.

They rose to prominence following the 1992 release of “New Miserable Experience,” and the first single released from that album, “Hey Jealousy.” “Hey Jealousy” became a Top 25 hit and went gold and “New Miserable Experience” eventually went quadruple platinum; four other charting singles were released from the album.

The band’s follow-up album, “Congratulations I’m Sorry,” went platinum, and the single “As Long as It Matters” was nominated for a Grammy Award.

This chart-topping alternative rock band formed in Tempe, Ariz., in 1987, then parted ways in 1997. Since reuniting in 2001, they released “Major Lodge Victory” in 2006, “No Chocolate Cake” in 2010, and “Mixed Reality” in 2018.

For tickets visit https://santaclaritapac.universitytickets.com.

