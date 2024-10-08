Oct. 27: Final Day of Historic Saugus Swap Meet

Doug Bonelli, who represents the family trust that owns the land that houses the Saugus Swap Meet on the site of the former Saugus Speedway, has announced that more than 60 years of history will come to an end on Saturday, Oct. 27 when the Saugus Swap Meet will host its final day of operations. The Swap Meet has been open on Tuesdays and Sundays during planning discussions for the land’s future use.

Bonelli invites attendees to wear Halloween costumes during the last Swap Meet day, face painting and other activities are also planned.

A plan by Integral Communities to build 320 homes on the 40-acre site was rejected by the Santa Clarita Planning Commission during a meeting on Sept. 17.

However, the plan was rejected only because the developer refused to amend the plan to meet the city’s state-approved Regional Housing Needs Assessment. The Needs Assessment lets the state know how many homes it can provide within its borders.

According to information obtained on the Saugus Swap Meet website the property was first developed in 1924 when cowboy movie star Hoot Gibson built a ranch and rodeo grounds along the railroad tracks and Soledad Canyon Road. Over the years, he hosted many shows attracting the Hollywood crowd and also used his ranch as a movie set.

The 35-acre ranch was purchased by William and Mary Bonelli in 1937 where they held rodeos and eventually built a 1/4-mile dirt race track.

Bonelli Ranch Stadium was home to numerous events, showcasing midget cars and hot rods. Later, the track was expanded to 1/3-mile, paved and the name was changed to Saugus Speedway.

The Saugus Speedway became a popular weekend destination with stockcar racing through 1995 when the track was shuttered, reportedly due to structural problems with the aging grandstands.

The Bonellis raised three sons and four grandchildren on the property which is currently owned and operated by eight of their 13 grandchildren in a family trust.

The Santa Clarita Swap Meet has been a family-owned business since hosting the first outdoor market in 1963.

