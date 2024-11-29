The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m., in City Hall’s Council Chambers at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The commission is scheduled to consider a new, by-appointment-only business, Liberty & Justice Firearms, to sell firearms, ammunition and related equipment as well as a request for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to operate a 600 square-foot tobacco paraphernalia store, Top Notch Smoke Shop, within the Corridor zone of the Old Town Newhall Specific Plan area.

The full agenda can be found below.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...