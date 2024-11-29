Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
Roll Call
FLAG SALUTE
COMMISSION SECRETARY ANNOUNCEMENT
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
Minutes of Oct 1, 2024 6:00 PM
PUBLIC HEARINGS
1. NEW FIREARM STORE USE (MASTER CASE 24-187)

The applicant proposes to occupy an existing tenant space to operate a new, by-appointment-only business, Liberty & Justice Firearms, to sell firearms, ammunition, and related equipment.
document Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution P24-16
b. Exhibit A – Draft Conditions of Approval
c. Vicinity and Zoning Map
d. Project Plans
e. Notice of Exemption
f. Public Hearing Notice
g. Comment Letters
2. NEW TOBACCO PARAPHERNALIA BUSINESS (MASTER CASE 23-103)

A request for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to operate a 600 square-foot tobacco paraphernalia store within the Corridor zone of the Old Town Newhall Specific Plan area.
document Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution P24-08
b. Exhibit A – Draft Conditions of Approval
c. Aerial and Zoning Map
d. Site & Floor Plans
e. Notice of Exemption
f. Public Notice
PLANNING MANAGER’S REPORT
PLANNING COMMISSIONERS’ REPORT
PUBLIC PARTICIPATION
ADJOURNMENT
CERTIFICATION