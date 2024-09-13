Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
Roll Call
FLAG SALUTE
COMMISSION SECRETARY ANNOUNCEMENT
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
Minutes of Jul 16, 2024 6:00 PM
PUBLIC HEARINGS
1. TENTATIVE PARCEL MAP – WARMUTH ROAD & TRIUMPH AVENUE (MASTER CASE 22-151)

Tentative Parcel Map, Hillside Development Review, and an Oak Tree Permit to subdivide a single residential lot into three residential lots.
document Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution
b. Exhibit A – Conditions of Approval
c. Vicinity Map
d. Site Plan and Elevations
e. Notice of Exemption
f. Public Notice
2. FAIR OAKS FAUX MONOTREE WIRELESS COMMUNICATION FACILITY (MASTER CASE 24-063)

Conditional Use Permit 24-003, to install and operate a new unmanned wireless communications facility, construct a 60 foot-tall, faux monotree designed to screen the new wireless communications facility, a concrete masonry unit equipment enclosure, and ancillary equipment.
document Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution
b. Exhibit A – Conditions of Approval
c. Aerial & Zoning Map
d. Site Plan, Floor Plan, Elevation
e. Visual Simulations
f. Noise Assessment Report
g. Propagation Maps
h. Alternative Site Analysis
i. Notice of Exemption
j. Public Notice
CONTINUED PUBLIC HEARING
3. RIVERVIEW (MASTER CASE 21-205)

A development proposal consisting of a residential component with 318 residential units and a non-residential component with an approximately 127,000 square-foot light manufacturing building at the subject property. The project also includes a proposal to subdivide the subject property into five parcels with a Tentative Map that would allow for the creation of condominium lots for the residential units.

 
document Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Overall Site Plan and Tentative Tract Map
b. Oak Tree Report
c. Riverview Cross Sections
d. Gibson Traffic Analysis
e. TDM
f. Email Correspondence
PLANNING MANAGER’S REPORT
PLANNING COMMISSIONERS’ REPORT
PUBLIC PARTICIPATION
ADJOURNMENT
CERTIFICATION