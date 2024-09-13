|
The Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 19, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at Santa Clarita City Hall.
The county of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting community meetings this month at 67 parks and nature center locations, including Castaic Sports Complex and Placerita Canyon Nature Center in the month of September.
The California Department of Transportation announced the southbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one or two lanes from two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic to Lake Hughes Road overnights Monday, Sept. 16 through Friday, Sept. 20 for paving work.
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Valerie Van Oss as the new Director of Fiscal Services and Mark Overdevest as the new assistant principal at Valencia High School.
1964
Fire fighters mop up after blaze in Bouquet Canyon that destroyed world's largest live oak tree
]
No. 16 College of the Canyons took an early first quarter lead before suffering a 31-20 loss to visiting No. 13 Citrus College in its season opener at Cougar Stadium.
Eighteen William S. Hart Union High School District 2024/25 Teachers of the Year were recognized by the Governing Board on Wednesday, Sept. 11 during the regular meetomg pf the Hart District Board of Trustees.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the fifth annual Health & Wellness Forum - The A.I. Business Healthcare Advantage 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
You may have noticed that things look a little different around our city. Maybe you noticed the motion sensor lights at our parks, or the solar panels being installed in city parking lots.
The Jeepers Creepers Half-Marathon will be at Valencia Heritage Park, Sunday, Oct. 13 starting at 8 a.m.
The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council is hosting “Spooktacular”, a Halloween-themed art exhibition, at the TAADAA Art Gallery, Saturday, Sept. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 27.
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting the community to attend the Sidewalk Poetry Reading Dedication on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The MAIN Theater, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency was recognized by the USC Foundation for cross-connection control and hydraulic research for being a charter member.
The MAIN in collaboration with Eclipse Theatre Los Angeles will host Ray Bradbury's "Something Wicked This Way Comes" starting Friday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. at the MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge is hosting a Car and Bike Show Saturday, Sept. 14, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the lodge in Canyon Country.
Oak Creek Corrals 20th anniversary celebration will include a Fundraiser Jamboree for the Horse 2 Heart Non-Profit organization.
Grab your passport one more time because the Celebrate series is wrapping up the 2024 season on Friday, Sept. 13 6-9 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Calidoeni Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) has announced her 15 bill Legislative Package has successfully passed through both houses of the Legislature and is now headed to the Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk for final approval.
1952
Henry Mayo Newhall Auditorium opens at Hart High
]
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is urging residents to prepare an emergency evacuation plan as the Line Fire, Bridge Fire and several other wildfires continue to pose a serious threat to High Desert and foothill communities.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau is asking for the public’s help identifying an unidentified female who was found deceased on Aug. 11, 2024 in the area of 9400 block of Sierra Highway in the city of Agua Dulce.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is calling for donations today to support students, families, and educators in light of a rash of wildfires taking place throughout the State of California.
The Valley Industry Association will host the first of three Candidate Forum series on Thursday, Sept. 12, 5-7 p.m. at the Dianne Van Hook University Center, Room 258, located at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
