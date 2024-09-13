The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m., in City Hall’s Council Chambers at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The commission is scheduled to continue the public hearing on the development of Riverview project on the site of the Saugus Speedway property which currently houses the Saugus Swap Meet.

Integral Communities is proposing a development consisting of 318 residential dwelling units and a non-residential component with an approximately 127,000 square-foot light manufacturing building on the former Saugus Speedway property. The project also proposes to subdivide the property into five parcels with a Tentative Map that would allow for condominiums.

The full agenda can be found below.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...