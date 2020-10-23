header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
71°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 23
1888 - 8:15 a.m.: Newhall's luxurious Southern Hotel burns to the ground [story]
Southern Hotel
Oct. 27 Meeting Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council
| Friday, Oct 23, 2020
oct. 27 meeting agenda

The Santa Clarita City Council has posted its Tuesday, Oct. 27 meeting agenda for participation online and viewing on television.

Agenda items include possible approval of a final tract map for subdivision purposes in Skyline Ranch north of the Stratus Street loop; possible approval of plans, specifications and funds for new electronic book lockers on the east side of the Old Town Newhall Library; the awarding of a contract to update the city of Santa Clarita’s Climate Action Plan; and a hearing on a proposed zoning change to allow construction of a three-story storage facility at the southwest corner of Golden Valley Road and Valley Center Drive.

For the Council’s complete October 27 meeting agenda, click here.

Details for Public Participation

To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting in a number of ways, including via livestream at www.santa-clarita.com/agendas or SCVTV Channel 20.

For those wishing to provide written comments on an item as listed on the agenda, submit an electronic written comment form at https://www.santa-clarita.com/writtencomment at least 30 minutes before the start time. Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.

For those wishing to speak on an item as listed on the agenda, submit an electronic speaker form at
https://www.santa-clarita.com/speakersignup at least 30 minutes before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

To participate in the Regular Meeting using Zoom use Webinar ID: 964 2736 0793 and Password: 24865

Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/96427360793

Telephone:
US:
+1 669 900 9128 or
+1 253 215 8782 or
+1 346 248 7799 or
+1 312 626 6799 or
+1 646 558 8656 or
+1 301 715 8592

Note: You will not be visible to any of the meeting participants during the meeting, and your phone will not be unmuted until your name has been announced when it is your time to speak. You will have three minutes to speak, with double the time allotted for non-English speakers using a translator, unless that time is adjusted by the Mayor.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Oct. 27 Meeting Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council

Oct. 27 Meeting Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council
Friday, Oct 23, 2020
The Santa Clarita City Council has posted its agenda for a regular meeting in Council Chambers at City Hall on Tuesday, October 27.
FULL STORY...

City of Santa Clarita Earns National Financial Reporting Award

City of Santa Clarita Earns National Financial Reporting Award
Friday, Oct 23, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 24: SCV Sheriff’s Station to Host Drug Takeback Day

Oct. 24: SCV Sheriff’s Station to Host Drug Takeback Day
Friday, Oct 23, 2020
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station will host a National Drug Takeback Day event on Saturday, October 24, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita 2020 ‘State of the City’ Highlights Resilience Amid Challenges

Santa Clarita 2020 ‘State of the City’ Highlights Resilience Amid Challenges
Friday, Oct 23, 2020
City of Santa Clarita officials delivered the 2020 State of the City event Thursday in true COVID-19-era format: virtually, while shining a light on local essential workers who have toiled tirelessly since the onset of the pandemic.
FULL STORY...

Bridge to Home’s New Initiative Pledges to House 30 Homeless People by January 5

Bridge to Home’s New Initiative Pledges to House 30 Homeless People by January 5
Thursday, Oct 22, 2020
With L.A. County’s Project Roomkey coming close to an end, Bridge to Home officials announced Thursday a new initiative to house more than two dozen local homeless individuals, but it will require help from the community
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 27 Meeting Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council
The Santa Clarita City Council has posted its agenda for a regular meeting in Council Chambers at City Hall on Tuesday, October 27.
Oct. 27 Meeting Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council
City of Santa Clarita Earns National Financial Reporting Award
The city of Santa Clarita has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
City of Santa Clarita Earns National Financial Reporting Award
Oct. 24: SCV Sheriff’s Station to Host Drug Takeback Day
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station will host a National Drug Takeback Day event on Saturday, October 24, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Oct. 24: SCV Sheriff’s Station to Host Drug Takeback Day
Santa Clarita 2020 ‘State of the City’ Highlights Resilience Amid Challenges
City of Santa Clarita officials delivered the 2020 State of the City event Thursday in true COVID-19-era format: virtually, while shining a light on local essential workers who have toiled tirelessly since the onset of the pandemic.
Santa Clarita 2020 ‘State of the City’ Highlights Resilience Amid Challenges
CHP’s Stanley to Retire; Governor Names Amanda Ray New Commissioner
Governor Gavin Newsom has announced the retirement of California Highway Patrol Commissioner Warren Stanley, and the appointment of Deputy Commissioner Amanda Ray to succeed Stanley.
CHP’s Stanley to Retire; Governor Names Amanda Ray New Commissioner
COVID-19 Exposure: SCV Business Leaders Weigh in on AB 685
A new state law set to take effect in January requires employers to provide notice of workplace COVID-19 exposure, and Santa Clarita Valley business leaders are urging local businesses to review their health and safety procedures now.
COVID-19 Exposure: SCV Business Leaders Weigh in on AB 685
Parolee, Woman Arrested in Valencia on Felony Drug, Weapon Charges
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputy arrested a woman and a male parolee on felony drug and weapons charges in Valencia earlier this week.
Parolee, Woman Arrested in Valencia on Felony Drug, Weapon Charges
Today in SCV History (Oct. 23)
1888 - 8:15 a.m.: Newhall's luxurious Southern Hotel burns to the ground [story]
Southern Hotel
CSUN to Serve as L.A. County Vote Center Beginning Oct. 24
California State University, Northridge will be home to one of the 1,000 vote centers across Los Angeles County that are open to the county’s voters in the days before the Nov. 3 presidential election.
CSUN to Serve as L.A. County Vote Center Beginning Oct. 24
FEMA Application Now Open for L.A. County Residents Affected by Bobcat Fire
Los Angeles County residents who lost their home or sustained other losses due to the recent Bobcat Wildfire may now apply to receive federal assistance.
FEMA Application Now Open for L.A. County Residents Affected by Bobcat Fire
County Officials Warning Residents of COVID-19 Property Tax Scam
Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Keith Knox and County Assessor Jeffrey Prang are alerting the public to a property tax scam under the guise of COVID-19 that has been reported to a District Office of the Assessor.
County Officials Warning Residents of COVID-19 Property Tax Scam
L.A. County Announces Second Round of Funding for Businesses Impacted by COVID-19
Los Angeles County is providing a second opportunity for financial assistance to businesses that have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and have been allowed to reopen by the State, but ordered to remain closed by the County of Los Angeles Health Officer Order as of Sept. 4, 2020.
L.A. County Announces Second Round of Funding for Businesses Impacted by COVID-19
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 73rd SCV Death; Local Cases Up to 6,944
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 18 new deaths and 3,600 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, including 6,944 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley and a new fatality in the city of Santa Clarita.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 73rd SCV Death; Local Cases Up to 6,944
SCV Water Undertaking Multiple Planning Efforts to Enhance Water Reliability
SCV Water is undertaking multiple planning efforts designed to effectively manage the water supply for our customers, ensuring they have access to reliable water today and tomorrow.
SCV Water Undertaking Multiple Planning Efforts to Enhance Water Reliability
Bridge to Home’s New Initiative Pledges to House 30 Homeless People by January 5
With L.A. County’s Project Roomkey coming close to an end, Bridge to Home officials announced Thursday a new initiative to house more than two dozen local homeless individuals, but it will require help from the community
Bridge to Home’s New Initiative Pledges to House 30 Homeless People by January 5
Nov. 15: Last SCAA Virtual Oil Painting Workshop of 2020 with Rich Gallego
Santa Clarita Artists Association will hold its last virtual oil workshop of the year on Sunday, Nov. 15, from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., with Rich Gallego, entitled, "Using a Modified Zorn Palette to Create Harmonious Landscapes."
Nov. 15: Last SCAA Virtual Oil Painting Workshop of 2020 with Rich Gallego
Oct. 30: Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center Virtual Open House
The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center will host a virtual open house event on Friday, Oct. 30 for prospective students interested in earning a bachelor’s or master’s degree through the center’s partner institutions.
Oct. 30: Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center Virtual Open House
SCV Homeless Task Force Exploring Overnight Parking Options
Santa Clarita homeless task force members are exploring options to start a local overnight parking program akin to those in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles.
SCV Homeless Task Force Exploring Overnight Parking Options
Hart District Looks to January Reopening
The William S. Hart Union High School District will likely not return to campus until January, Superintendent Mike Kuhlman said during the district’s governing board meeting Wednesday.
Hart District Looks to January Reopening
Oct. 24: Free Household Hazardous Waste & E-Waste Recycling Roundup
Los Angeles County Public Works and Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will host a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling Roundup, Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., at Val Verde Park.
Oct. 24: Free Household Hazardous Waste & E-Waste Recycling Roundup
California Theme Parks Consider Legal Action Over State’s Reopening Plan
California theme parks are considering legal action to receive permission to reopen, following state guidelines announced Tuesday that keep venues such as Six Flags Magic Mountain closed for an unknown amount of time.
California Theme Parks Consider Legal Action Over State’s Reopening Plan
General Motors Donates 500,000 Face Masks to Aid California Schools
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday that the California Department of Education (CDE) will distribute 500,000 face masks donated by General Motors (GM) to schools in need across the state.
General Motors Donates 500,000 Face Masks to Aid California Schools
California Seeking Applicants for Inaugural Climate Action Corps Fellows
SACRAMENTO – California Climate Action Corps – the country's first statewide corps of its kind – is seeking applicants for its inaugural Fellows program.
California Seeking Applicants for Inaugural Climate Action Corps Fellows
Today in SCV History (Oct. 22)
1898 - Birth of Mary S. Ruiz, eldest child of Enrique & Rosaria Ruiz of San Francisquito Canyon; all died in 1928 dam disaster [cemetery census]
grave markers
%d bloggers like this: