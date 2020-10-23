Oct. 27 Meeting Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council

The Santa Clarita City Council has posted its Tuesday, Oct. 27 meeting agenda for participation online and viewing on television.

Agenda items include possible approval of a final tract map for subdivision purposes in Skyline Ranch north of the Stratus Street loop; possible approval of plans, specifications and funds for new electronic book lockers on the east side of the Old Town Newhall Library; the awarding of a contract to update the city of Santa Clarita’s Climate Action Plan; and a hearing on a proposed zoning change to allow construction of a three-story storage facility at the southwest corner of Golden Valley Road and Valley Center Drive.

For the Council’s complete October 27 meeting agenda, click here.

Details for Public Participation

To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting in a number of ways, including via livestream at www.santa-clarita.com/agendas or SCVTV Channel 20.

For those wishing to provide written comments on an item as listed on the agenda, submit an electronic written comment form at https://www.santa-clarita.com/writtencomment at least 30 minutes before the start time. Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.

For those wishing to speak on an item as listed on the agenda, submit an electronic speaker form at

https://www.santa-clarita.com/speakersignup at least 30 minutes before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

To participate in the Regular Meeting using Zoom use Webinar ID: 964 2736 0793 and Password: 24865

Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/96427360793

Telephone:

US:

+1 669 900 9128 or

+1 253 215 8782 or

+1 346 248 7799 or

+1 312 626 6799 or

+1 646 558 8656 or

+1 301 715 8592

Note: You will not be visible to any of the meeting participants during the meeting, and your phone will not be unmuted until your name has been announced when it is your time to speak. You will have three minutes to speak, with double the time allotted for non-English speakers using a translator, unless that time is adjusted by the Mayor.