Ken Striplin | Skyline Ranch Park- Welcoming the City’s 38th Park

April 3
1917 - Castaic post office established inside Sam Parson's general store [story]
Feel the breeze and take in the sweeping views at the City’s 38th park, Skyline Ranch Park, a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts of all ages.
The SCVEDC in partnership with College of the Canyons have unveiled their plans for the 2204 Economic Outlook Event.
Israeli-American journalist Asaf Elia-Shalev will discuss his most recent publication, “Israel’s Black Panthers: The Radicals who Punctured a Nation’s Founding Myth” on Tuesday, April 9, at California State University, Northridge.
The LA County Arts Internship Program will provide 228 university and community college students with paid on-the-job experience in the arts at over 160 nonprofit organizations across the L.A. region starting this summer.
California State University, Northridge is hosting its third annual EV car show and panel discussion on the future of such vehicles on Wednesday, April 17.
Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education is proud to announce the launch of the Breaking the Biz Podcast, showcasing weekly the remarkable journey of professionals working in the entertainment industry.
Good news for students hoping to secure financial aid for the 2024-25 academic year: The deadline to apply for the Cal Grant has been extended to May 2, 2024.
Now that Earth Month has arrived, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger wants residents living in Los Angeles County’s unincorporated communities to know they can obtain and plant a parkway tree at no cost.
The Summer Breeze concert series will present "A Night of Motown" on Saturday, June 8, 4-9 p.m. at California Institute of the Arts, 24700 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
A slip-out of the cliffside underneath Highway 1 in Big Sur has forced the closure of the roadway. California State Parks have announced that due to the road slip out on Highway 1 at Rocky Creek in Monterey County, all state parks in the Big Sur Area are now closed to day use and camping.
The aroma of savory barbecue wafting through the air, the joy of line dancing with friends and the chance to travel back in time to the Wild West are all experiences that make the city of Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival so unique.
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that Zachary Jones, a 12th grade student dually enrolled at Learning Post Academy and Hart High School, has been selected as a finalist in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce “Beyond the Palette,” a group exhibition by artists of the LELA (Lantern of the East – Los Angeles) International Artists organization.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person, Margaret Rose Deamborossio.
Caltrans has announced the completion of a $1.3 million Clean California project in north Los Angeles County that features more durable and visually appealing fencing installed along stretches of Interstate 5, Interstate 210 and State Route 118 to fight illegal dumping, improve litter collection and remove graffiti.
To address the public health crisis of gun violence, the Los Angeles County Office of Violence Prevention, housed in the Department of Public Health, has made 60,000 gun safety locks available to the public.
Step into the world of theatrical mastery with "Uncle Rufus II: Odella’s Revenge," where seasoned talent meets gripping storytelling, including the legendary Mildred Dumas, the heart and soul of the production.
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
Over the past few months, Santa Clarita has received plenty of rain, making our hillsides green and replenishing our groundwater.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Monday it is launching the Community Readiness Champions Initiative, a campaign aimed to train residents and workers in multiple essential lifesaving skills.
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a free workshop Saturday, April 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., designed to help participants navigate difficult situations by learning coping skills and build resilience to successfully navigate life’s challenges.
The city of Santa Clarita’s 28th Annual Cowboy Festival, set to return to William S. Hart Park (24151 Newhall Avenue) on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will bring an exciting lineup for attendees to partake in.
Eat. Drink. Local., which was previously known as Veg Fest, announces its 2024 festival will be taking place at Central Park on Saturday, June 1, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
