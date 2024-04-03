Ken Striplin | Skyline Ranch Park- Welcoming the City’s 38th Park

Feel the breeze and take in the sweeping views at the city’s 38th park, Skyline Ranch Park, a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts of all ages. Opening to the public on Saturday, April 6, Skyline Ranch Park, located at 18355 Skyline Ranch Road, will provide residents with a wide range of activities and amenities right in their own backyard.

Designed with sports enthusiasts in mind, Skyline Ranch Park offers plenty of fields and courts for different athletic activities. A full-sized basketball court is perfect for pickup games and friendly competitions, while the tennis courts with pickleball overlays offer an arena for spirited matches and competitive rallies. For fans of America’s favorite pastime, the park boasts a state-of-the-art baseball field complete with seating, fencing and other great amenities, ideal for games and gatherings. Meanwhile, the multipurpose field offers ample space for various recreational activities, from soccer matches to leisurely picnics.

But Skyline Ranch Park isn’t just about sports. It’s about bringing people together and providing a space for families to relax and enjoy themselves. The playground, shaded by trees, offers a safe and inviting space for children to play while families can gather for picnics and enjoy the tranquil surroundings. I am sure with the picturesque views of the valley, this will be the ideal spot to catch one of our beautiful Santa Clarita sunsets.

With its perfect balance of nature and sports, Skyline Ranch Park will become a favorite destination for residents and a natural gathering place for City-led programs and public activities. From casual strolls to community events and recreational gatherings, residents will have plenty of ways to enjoy our new park. To learn more about the City’s park system please visit SantaClarita.gov/Parks.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...