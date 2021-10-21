Oct. 29: COC’s Fall Star Party Returns to Canyon Country Campus

After a year of virtual celebrations, the only zooming that will be done at the College of the Canyons Fall 2021 Science Talk Star Party will be through actual telescopes.

The Canyon Country campus’ marquee event will return on Friday, Oct. 29 for an educational and inspiring evening under the stars.

Camilo Mejia Prada, manager of the High Contrast Imaging Facility at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, will present “NASA’s Search for Planets, Habitability and Life in our Galaxy.” The 45-minute presentation will include research from NASA’s Exoplanet Exploration Program, which focuses on NASA’s plans for the discovery and understanding of planetary systems around nearby stars.

“The Science Talks series has become a beloved campus tradition, providing fascinating opportunities to learn and discuss the latest insights from notable scientists, in addition to engaging with campus faculty, staff, and COC programs,” said Dr. Ryan Theule, vice president of the Canyon Country campus.

The Star Party will feature the opportunity for participants to observe through telescopes with the help of local community astronomy clubs. The evening will also include science updates by COC faculty and students, such as the COC Aerospace and Sciences Team, as well as activity tables and demonstrations.

“We are thrilled to be back, with the opportunity to open our doors to the community and allow our students, faculty and staff to share their expertise in the sciences. There will be something for everyone,” said Anthony Michaelides, dean of campus services and operations at the college.

The College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus will host its fall 2021 Science Talk Star Party from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the upper plaza adjacent to the new Don Takeda Science Center.

The event is free and open to the public.

For the safety of all attendees, COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

For more information about this virtual event, please visit the Canyon Country campus webpage.

