1885 - Birth of Hortense Reynier, future bride of Placerita Canyon pioneer Frank Walker [story]
Hortense Walker
Oct. 30: The Main Features “Color Therapy” by Sarah Louise Wilson
Wednesday, Oct 11, 2023
Water drop


The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce “Color Therapy” featuring the artwork of Sarah Louise Wilson at The MAIN theatre in Old Town Newhall.

The showcase is on view through Oct 30, with a special reception on Oct 19 from 7 to 10 p.m. This exceptional display of creativity spans over three decades, featuring paintings and drawings that delve deep into the human experience.

Wilson’s artistic journey began at a young age, driven by an intrinsic need to express overwhelming emotions. She creates with an enthusiasm that has persisted throughout her career from canvas to wood. Painting and drawing, in particular, hold a special place in her heart, offering a solitary space of freedom for unfiltered thoughts to emerge.

For Wilson, art is rooted in self-care, a therapeutic outlet that transcends the act of creating something for public consumption. Her work emanates raw honesty, inviting viewers to explore the complexities of being human and a safe haven where emotions from rage, love and fear find expression without judgement.

The current series Wilson explores delves into mental health, touching upon the experience of isolation and the challenges she faces daily. With a focus on texture, color, nature and the human form, her siloed figures portray the journey of healing and understanding, making space for vivid colors that uplift the soul. She utilizes a wide array of mediums, including oil, acrylic, watercolor, colored-pencil, pyrography and resin to create visually stunning pieces that reflect her unique definition of beauty, one that evokes feelings of joy and contentment. The exhibition’s reception on October 19 coincides with Old Town Newhall’s SENSES Block Party, promising an evening filled with art, entertainment and community engagement.

To learn more about “Color Therapy” and upcoming art opportunities with the City of Santa Clarita, please contact Stephanie Jacinto at sjacinto@santa-clarita.com.
