Oct. 5: Clinkunbroomer Funeral Services, Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

The funeral services for Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer have been set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, 555 West Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. Law enforcement and personnel from local, state and federal agencies will join Clinkunbroomer’s family members and friends for cathedral services. A private gravesite service for family only will be held following the cathedral service.

Clinkunbroomer, 30, was in uniform and driving a marked police cruiser when he was shot on Sept. 16 while stopped at a red light just outside the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

He was a graduate of West Ranch High School and a Santa Clarita Valley resident. Clinkunbroomer had become engaged just days before his murder.

A suspect in Clinkunbroomer’s death, Kevin Cantaneo Salazar, 29, was arrested Sept. 18 in East Palmdale.

