1987 - Slender-horned spineflower listed in Federal Register as endangered species [story] Slender-horned spineflower
Oct. 5: SCV Water Treatment Plant Virtual Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
| Monday, Sep 28, 2020
water treatment

SCV Water invites the community to a virtual ribbon-cutting on Monday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m., celebrating the completion of a new water treatment plant.

The pre-recorded event celebrates the completion of its first per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water treatment facility, located adjacent to the Hart Fields parking lot in Valencia, that restores groundwater wells affected by PFAS chemicals.

Attendees will be available to view the video premiere on the Agency’s Facebook page as well as on SCVTV.com.

“In this day of social distancing, our ribbon-cutting will look different,” said SCV Water’s General Manager Matt Stone. “I wish we were able to gather on-site to commemorate this huge milestone that highlights our proactive approach to addressing PFAS in the Santa Clarita Valley. Instead, we’re looking forward to participating in our own bubbles that will be sewn together by the magic of video editing.”

During this virtual premiere event, SCV Water’s Board of Directors and members of the Agency’s leadership team will share project highlights as well as information on their preemptive strategies to protect water quality and restore groundwater supplies to customers.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring SCV Water’s Board of Directors will wrap up the event.

For more information and to register for this free event, visit https://yourscvwater.com/event/virtual-ribbon-cutting/. The ribbon-cutting and celebration will also be available to view after the event on the agency’s website, www.yourSCVwater.com.

About PFAS

PFAS substances are a group of manmade chemicals that are prevalent in the environment and were commonly used in industrial and consumer products to repel grease, moisture, oil, water, and stains. Water agencies do not put these chemicals into the water, but over time very small amounts enter the water supplies through manufacturing, wastewater discharge and product use. Exposure to these chemicals may cause adverse health effects.

For more information and resources on PFAS, visit www.yourSCVwater.com/pfas.

About SCV Water

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 73,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
‘Martindale’ Brush Fire in Bouquet Canyon, Visible from SCV, Threatens Strctures
Smoke from a brush fire dubbed the Martindale Fire in Bouquet Canyon near the Bouquet Reservoir was visible from areas in the Santa Clarita Valley shortly after the blaze broke out Monday afternoon, quickly burning 200 acres and threatening structures.
‘Martindale’ Brush Fire in Bouquet Canyon, Visible from SCV, Threatens Strctures
World Marks Grim Milestone: 1 Million COVID-19 Deaths
The global COVID-19 death toll surpassed 1 million Monday afternoon, a grim milestone in a pandemic that caught much of the world unprepared for a health crisis and left economies reeling, convulsed politics and fundamentally altered the world.
World Marks Grim Milestone: 1 Million COVID-19 Deaths
Daniel Bradley of Newhall Honored as Gold Star Son at White House
Newhall resident Daniel Bradley, a Vietnam veteran and Gold Star son, had the chance to fly to Washington, D.C., to attend a reception at the White House Sunday to honor Gold Star families and their loved ones who’ve died in service.
Daniel Bradley of Newhall Honored as Gold Star Son at White House
Busy Slate of Productions This Week in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office reports a busy slate of production activity in the Santa Clarita Valley this week, September 28-October 4.
Busy Slate of Productions This Week in SCV
SCV Extreme Heat Warning Extended Through Saturday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended the current extreme heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley through Saturday evening.
SCV Extreme Heat Warning Extended Through Saturday
SCV Chamber to Launch Monthly Roundtable for Small Business Owners
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced the launch of a forum for small business owners -- the Small Business Roundtable.
SCV Chamber to Launch Monthly Roundtable for Small Business Owners
Unemployment: Wilk Urges Governor to Hit ‘Start,’ Not ‘Pause’ on EDD
Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, advocating for the thousands of constituents still in the queue waiting for their unemployment benefits, is urging Governor Gavin Newsom to rethink a two-week pause on new EDD claims.
Unemployment: Wilk Urges Governor to Hit ‘Start,’ Not ‘Pause’ on EDD
Hart District Won’t Reopen Schools in October
William S. Hart Union High School District officials announced Sunday Santa Clarita Valley public junior highs and high schools will not reopen in October, pushing the potential timeline for partial reopening to Nov. 13.
Hart District Won’t Reopen Schools in October
Newsom Signs Bills Strengthening LGBTQ+ Protections
Governor Gavin Newsom signed a series of bills into law Saturday, strengthening protections for LGBTQ+ Californians.
Newsom Signs Bills Strengthening LGBTQ+ Protections
Newsom Acts on Bills to Support California’s Immigrant, Refugee Communities
California Governor Gavin Newsom took action Sunday on several bills that continue the state’s long-standing leadership as a state of inclusion and refuge.
Newsom Acts on Bills to Support California’s Immigrant, Refugee Communities
Today in SCV History (Sept. 28)
1987 - Slender-horned spineflower listed in Federal Register as endangered species [story] Slender-horned spineflower
Today in SCV History (Sept. 27)
2014 - Towsley Canyon Loop Trail named for naturalist Don Mullally [story]
Don Mullally
Today in SCV History (Sept. 26)
1876 - California oil industry born as CSO No. 4 in Pico Canyon becomes state's first commercially productive oil well [story]
Pico No. 4
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 24th Death at Henry Mayo; SCV Surpasses 6,000 Total Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 34 new deaths and 1,401 new cases of COVID-19, with 6,048 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 24th COVID-related death to date.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 24th Death at Henry Mayo; SCV Surpasses 6,000 Total Cases
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups/individuals Saturday, Sept. 26, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast.
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
Stevenson Ranch Library to Serve as Emergency Cooling Center
With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County expected to rise into the triple digits, various public facilities located throughout the County, including Stevenson Ranch Library, will serve as Emergency Cooling Centers.
Stevenson Ranch Library to Serve as Emergency Cooling Center
Residents Warned of 2020 Census Scam
The 2020 census is underway and it is your civic duty to participate, but beware of scammers using this opportunity to steal your personal information.
Residents Warned of 2020 Census Scam
Oct. 1: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Study Session
The Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold a virtual study session via Zoom, Thursday, Oct 1, at 4:00 p.m.
Oct. 1: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Study Session
FYI Debuts New ‘Study Place’ for Local Foster Youth to Support Online Learning
Foster youth in Santa Clarita have a new, dedicated place to study and receive homework help and tutoring. The local Fostering Youth Independence (FYI) organization has created The Study Place in response to the transition to online learning due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
FYI Debuts New ‘Study Place’ for Local Foster Youth to Support Online Learning
Thurmond Announces Mini Grants Available to Provide Anti-Racism, Anti-Bias Educator Training
As part of State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond’s Education to End Hate initiative, California school districts and charter schools have begun applying for mini-grants now available to support educator training in the areas of anti-racism and bias.
Thurmond Announces Mini Grants Available to Provide Anti-Racism, Anti-Bias Educator Training
Multi-Motorycle Crash Prompts SigAlert on SB I-5
A crash involving multiple motorcycles Friday afternoon prompted a SigAlert on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in the Stevenson Ranch area, according to first responders.
Multi-Motorycle Crash Prompts SigAlert on SB I-5
Oct. 3: 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Presents Hybrid Event, Drive-By ‘Promise Flower’ Display
With the 2020 SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s quickly approaching on Saturday, October 3, the planning committee and the California Southland Chapter Alzheimer’s Association would like to update everyone regarding the Walk Day events.
Oct. 3: 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Presents Hybrid Event, Drive-By ‘Promise Flower’ Display
