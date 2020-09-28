Oct. 5: SCV Water Treatment Plant Virtual Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

SCV Water invites the community to a virtual ribbon-cutting on Monday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m., celebrating the completion of a new water treatment plant.

The pre-recorded event celebrates the completion of its first per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water treatment facility, located adjacent to the Hart Fields parking lot in Valencia, that restores groundwater wells affected by PFAS chemicals.

Attendees will be available to view the video premiere on the Agency’s Facebook page as well as on SCVTV.com.

“In this day of social distancing, our ribbon-cutting will look different,” said SCV Water’s General Manager Matt Stone. “I wish we were able to gather on-site to commemorate this huge milestone that highlights our proactive approach to addressing PFAS in the Santa Clarita Valley. Instead, we’re looking forward to participating in our own bubbles that will be sewn together by the magic of video editing.”

During this virtual premiere event, SCV Water’s Board of Directors and members of the Agency’s leadership team will share project highlights as well as information on their preemptive strategies to protect water quality and restore groundwater supplies to customers.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring SCV Water’s Board of Directors will wrap up the event.

For more information and to register for this free event, visit https://yourscvwater.com/event/virtual-ribbon-cutting/. The ribbon-cutting and celebration will also be available to view after the event on the agency’s website, www.yourSCVwater.com.

About PFAS

PFAS substances are a group of manmade chemicals that are prevalent in the environment and were commonly used in industrial and consumer products to repel grease, moisture, oil, water, and stains. Water agencies do not put these chemicals into the water, but over time very small amounts enter the water supplies through manufacturing, wastewater discharge and product use. Exposure to these chemicals may cause adverse health effects.

For more information and resources on PFAS, visit www.yourSCVwater.com/pfas.

About SCV Water

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 73,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.