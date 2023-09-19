Oct. 6-8: ‘Dylan Brody’s Thinking Allowed’ at The MAIN

The MAIN Theater in Old Town Newhall will host “Dylan Brody’s Thinking Allowed” Oct. 6, 7 and 8. The first all-storytelling show ever to be booked at The Improv in Hollywood, it enjoyed a six-month run before moving on to the Fake Gallery for an additional 18 months of performances.

Dylan Brody is a master storyteller who hosts and headlines this show. He invites comics, performers and musicians to join him onstage for extraordinary evenings of curated story and song.

Special guests will include Logan Heftel on Friday, Oct. 6, Cordelia Watson on Saturday, Oct. 7 and Robert Morgan Fisher on Sunday, Oct. 8.

For more information about Dylan Brody and his show visit www.dylanbrody.com.

To purchase tickets to “Dylan Brody’s Think Allowed” at The MAIN visit www.eventbrite.com/e/dylan-brodys-thinking-allowed-tickets-722318523147?aff=oddtdtcreator.

The MAIN

24266 Main St.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

