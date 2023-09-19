Oct. 6-8: ‘Dylan Brody’s Thinking Allowed’ at The MAIN

The MAIN Theater in Old Town Newhall will host “Dylan Brody’s Thinking Allowed” Oct. 6, 7 and 8. The first all-storytelling show ever to be booked at The Improv in Hollywood, it enjoyed a six-month run before moving on to the Fake Gallery for an additional 18 months of performances.
Dylan Brody is a master storyteller who hosts and headlines this show. He invites comics, performers and musicians to join him onstage for extraordinary evenings of curated story and song.
Special guests will include Logan Heftel on Friday, Oct. 6, Cordelia Watson on Saturday, Oct. 7 and Robert Morgan Fisher on Sunday, Oct. 8.
CSUN Cinematheque will present the film series, “John Singleton & the Auteurs that Inspired Him,” beginning Wednesday, Sept. 20. The series is inspired by a standing exhibition of the late filmmaker’s private vintage foreign poster collection on display at California State University, Northridge.
Rocktoberfest, a live music festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 7 at Castaic Lake Recreation Area and proceeds will benefit KHUG 97.5 FM, a non-profit community radio station licensed as a non-commercial broadcast station, serving the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, ALADS, has set up a donation page for Santa Clarita resident Los Angeles County Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer’s family. All proceeds go directly to the Clinkunbroomer family.
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has seen an increase in cases of Canine Parvovirus among dogs and puppies admitted to its animal care centers. DACC urges pet owners to take preventive measures to protect their canine family members in the Antelope Valley.
Eighty-four students in the William S. Hart Union High School District earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These programs celebrate students’ hard work in high school and showcase their strong academic performance.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, will host the 13th annual Salute to Patriots event Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 4 p.m. at the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida. Salute to Patriots is a celebration of United States veterans as the business community comes together to salute veterans for their leadership in the business community and dedicated service to America.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Sept. 19, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
The escalating presence of fentanyl in our community and the number of drug-related deaths is steadily increasing every year and has raised deep concerns among parents, caregivers, first responders and community leaders.
The Santa Clarita branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is proud to announce that for a second year in a row, it will be awarding scholarships to five students residing in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2024 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a webinar via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 10:30 a.m.
