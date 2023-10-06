Oct. 7: 20th Annual Dixon Duck Dash Offers Guests Chance to Cool Off

The 20th annual Dixon Duck Dash, a fundraiser presented by the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. will be held Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Enjoy watching rubber ducks swim to victory. Every entry purchased will be assigned a unique number, putting guests in the running for the grand prize of four tickets to Disneyland.

All proceeds from the Dixon Duck Dash go directly towards supporting patient care services at the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. Your contribution ensures that individuals and families in the community receive the healthcare they need to lead healthy lives.

This year’s Dixon Duck Dash is special because it marks the last swim day at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center for the season. The pool and water features will be available for guests to use to cool off.

Make a splash at this free event.

Sponsors include: Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Logix Federal Credit Union, Mission Valley Bank, City of Santa Clarita, Mission View Charter School, Golden Oak Dental, LBW Insurance & Financial Services and Valley Breast Care & Women’s Health Center.

Founded in 1980 by Reverend Samuel Dixon in the community of Val Verde, SDFHC serves over 15,000 individuals providing a full array of primary care health services including the treatment of illness and injury, chronic disease management, family planning, women’s health, immunizations, lab screenings, well-child care, health education, specialty referrals, oral healthcare and behavioral health services. SDFHC is the only non-profit health center founded and based in the Santa Clarita Valley and is governed by a local board of directors.

Each racing duck entry costs $5. To purchase entries and for information on event details, visit www.SDFHC.org.

