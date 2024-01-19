Apply Now for Summer Lifeguard Jobs

Do you have a passion for swimming, customer service and working with the community? If you do, consider applying to become a lifeguard with the city of Santa Clarita! Join us in February for swim tests and interviews.

Interested applicants must be 16-years-old by June 10, 2024 to apply and must provide identification with proof of age on the day of the tryout. If the applicant is under the age of 18, a parent/guardian must be present on the day of the tryout.

Swim test and tryout dates:

Thursday, Feb. 1: 6 – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 3: 8 – 10 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 12: 6 – 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 15: 6 – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24: 8 – 10:30 a.m.

The tryout portion will consist of a 400-yard swim which will need to be completed in seven and a half minutes or less. If the applicant passes the tryout portion, an interview will be held on the same day. Time will be provided between the swim tryout and the interview for applicants to shower and change.

All applications must be completed online before 11 a.m. on Feb. 24. All swim tests and interviews will be conducted at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, Presented by Kaiser Permanente, 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

To apply, visit SantaClarita.gov/Jobs.

For more information, please call the Aquatics Center at (661) 250-3740.

