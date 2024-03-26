Ken Striplin | A Fun, Festive, Egg-Filled Day

|
1821 - SCV (with the rest of Alta Calif.) becomes territory of Mexico during war for Mexican independence from Spain [story]
College of the Canyons women's tennis played to a convincing 7-2 conference win over Ventura College on Moica to strengthen its potential playoff resume.
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce with the Latino Business Alliance at the Cinco de Mayo Networking Celebration on Tuesday, May 7.
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is hosting their March Meowness promotion where all cat adoptions are just $15 from now until April 9.
California State University, Northridge is partnering with the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians and the Tataviam Land Conservancy to battle the impact of climate change in disadvantaged communities throughout the San Fernando Valley by establishing “urban forests.”
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, April 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355, for the SCAA monthly meeting and guest demonstrator.
Residents are invited to join members of the Santa Clarita City Council for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the addition of Santa Clarita's 38th park, Skyline Ranch Park, 18355 Skyline Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, to the Santa Clarita parks system on Saturday, April 6, at 10 a.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center is preparing for the annual fundraising event, Celebrity Waiter, with the theme “California Dreamin’” on Saturday, April 27 at Bella Vida, 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
Springtime in Santa Clarita brings not only vibrant blooms and opportunities to embrace the outdoors with warmer weather, but also an array of free, family-friendly events and this Saturday is no exception.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, March 26, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special joint meeting with the Associated Student Government in open session from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
State Farm General Insurance Company announced on March 20 it will not renew more than 70,000 insurance policies covering homeowners and commerical apartment buildings in California.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold for the grand opening of USA Printing and Signs on Tuesday, April 2 at 11 a.m.
The Master's University men's volleyball team took to the road and came away with a 3-set victory, 25-19, 25-16, 25-22, over the Hope International Royals in Fullerton.
The sun is shining and adventure is just around the corner in Santa Clarita. Send your kids to learn all about the outdoors, nature and preservation through the city of Santa Clarita Youth Outdoors Adventures Program.
Los Angeles County currently offers Outdoor Dining for restaurants within unincorporated areas by permit. Los Angeles County Departments are currently developing a Permanent Outdoor Dining Program that will continue to benefit both businesses and patrons.
ARTree Community Arts Center believes art has the power to transform lives, connect communities and inspire all. As a non-profit organization, ARTree relys on the generosity of supporters to keep the doors open and programs thriving.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office reports that nine productions are currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 25 - Sunday, March 31.
1889 - Castaic School District established [story]
1922 - Wyatt Earp's wife thanks William S. Hart for defending her husband's honor [story]
1886 - Film director Robert N. Bradbury born in Washington state; launched John Wayne's career in Placerita Canyon [watch]
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, March 27, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Business After Hours Networking Mixer for an unforgettable evening of networking and fun at Sand Canyon Country Club, on Thursday, April 17, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
The Music Center announced that 114 of Southern California’s most talented high school students, including three from the Santa Clarita Valley, have advanced to become semifinalists in The Music Center’s 36th Annual Spotlight program, a free, nationally acclaimed performing arts competition, scholarship and artistic development program for teens.
