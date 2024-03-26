Ken Striplin | A Fun, Festive, Egg-Filled Day

Springtime in Santa Clarita brings not only vibrant blooms and opportunities to embrace the outdoors with warmer weather, but also an array of free, family-friendly events and this Saturday is no exception.

From a massive egg hunt throughout the fields at Central Park to our popular water-slide pool, covered with floating colorful eggs, there are many family-friendly activities available this Saturday, March 30.

Don’t forget to bring a basket, because Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, will be filled with excitement for our annual Eggstravaganza event.

As you enter the field, 20,000 colorful eggs filled with small toys and candy have been hidden by Mr. E. Bunny for the ultimate Egg Scramble. Beginning at 10 a.m., children aged 1 through 10 will eagerly race to collect the eggs in their baskets, with different areas of the field separated into age groups for safety and fairness.

Within each age group will be a number of extra eggs containing larger, special prizes to redeem upon discovery. If you happen to be a lucky one who finds one of these eggs, you can expect to win items such as a bubble machine, stuffed animal or even a gift certificate to restaurants like Chick-fil-A or Lazy Dog!

There will also be a photo opportunity to take advantage of with Mr. E. Bunny to show off your egg-filled basket, as well as an inclusive area for children with special needs.

For more information about the inclusive area, please email inclusionsupport@santaclarita.gov.

While this event is free with no registration required, we encourage attendees to bring non-perishable items and canned food items for donation to the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.

Meanwhile, over at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente, 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, soak up the sun with the entire family between 10 a.m. and noon., for the 13th Annual Splash N’ Dash Egg Hunt! Head over to the Waterslide Pool and watch as hundreds of colored eggs cascade down the slide. Once the countdown begins, participants will race into the pool to collect as many eggs as they can.

Similar to Eggstravaganza, there will be different age groups to ensure safety and maximum enjoyment, with non-perishable items welcome for donations. Parents are highly encouraged to accompany their children in the water who are still learning to swim. In addition, each Splash N’ Dash participant will receive a recreational swimming pass, making it a perfect incentive to come back to the Aquatic Center to enjoy the warm weather.

To register for the Splash N’ Dash, or to learn more about Aquatics programming, visit SantaClarita.gov/Aquatics or call (661) 250-3740.

Events like these that bring our community together, are what make Santa Clarita a truly one-of-a-kind city to live, work and play. If you are looking to plan your own picnic or egg hunt, make sure to explore one of our 38 parks for the ideal setting.

For more information about these egg events, please visit SantaClarita.gov.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...