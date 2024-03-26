header image

1821 - SCV (with the rest of Alta Calif.) becomes territory of Mexico during war for Mexican independence from Spain [story]
Ken Striplin | A Fun, Festive, Egg-Filled Day
| Tuesday, Mar 26, 2024

Ken StriplinSpringtime in Santa Clarita brings not only vibrant blooms and opportunities to embrace the outdoors with warmer weather, but also an array of free, family-friendly events and this Saturday is no exception.

From a massive egg hunt throughout the fields at Central Park to our popular water-slide pool, covered with floating colorful eggs, there are many family-friendly activities available this Saturday, March 30.

Don’t forget to bring a basket, because Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, will be filled with excitement for our annual Eggstravaganza event.

As you enter the field, 20,000 colorful eggs filled with small toys and candy have been hidden by Mr. E. Bunny for the ultimate Egg Scramble. Beginning at 10 a.m., children aged 1 through 10 will eagerly race to collect the eggs in their baskets, with different areas of the field separated into age groups for safety and fairness.

Within each age group will be a number of extra eggs containing larger, special prizes to redeem upon discovery. If you happen to be a lucky one who finds one of these eggs, you can expect to win items such as a bubble machine, stuffed animal or even a gift certificate to restaurants like Chick-fil-A or Lazy Dog!

There will also be a photo opportunity to take advantage of with Mr. E. Bunny to show off your egg-filled basket, as well as an inclusive area for children with special needs.

For more information about the inclusive area, please email inclusionsupport@santaclarita.gov.

While this event is free with no registration required, we encourage attendees to bring non-perishable items and canned food items for donation to the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.

Meanwhile, over at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente, 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, soak up the sun with the entire family between 10 a.m. and noon., for the 13th Annual Splash N’ Dash Egg Hunt! Head over to the Waterslide Pool and watch as hundreds of colored eggs cascade down the slide. Once the countdown begins, participants will race into the pool to collect as many eggs as they can.

Similar to Eggstravaganza, there will be different age groups to ensure safety and maximum enjoyment, with non-perishable items welcome for donations. Parents are highly encouraged to accompany their children in the water who are still learning to swim. In addition, each Splash N’ Dash participant will receive a recreational swimming pass, making it a perfect incentive to come back to the Aquatic Center to enjoy the warm weather.

To register for the Splash N’ Dash, or to learn more about Aquatics programming, visit SantaClarita.gov/Aquatics or call (661) 250-3740.

Events like these that bring our community together, are what make Santa Clarita a truly one-of-a-kind city to live, work and play. If you are looking to plan your own picnic or egg hunt, make sure to explore one of our 38 parks for the ideal setting.

For more information about these egg events, please visit SantaClarita.gov.

Ken Striplin is the City Manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Canyons Closes Out Ventura 7-2 in Final Home Match
College of the Canyons women's tennis played to a convincing 7-2 conference win over Ventura College on Moica to strengthen its potential playoff resume.
Canyons Closes Out Ventura 7-2 in Final Home Match
May 7: Latino Business Alliance Cinco de Mayo Celebration
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce with the Latino Business Alliance at the Cinco de Mayo Networking Celebration on Tuesday, May 7.
May 7: Latino Business Alliance Cinco de Mayo Celebration
Adopt a Cat During March Meowness at Castaic Animal Center
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is hosting their March Meowness promotion where all cat adoptions are just $15 from now until April 9.
Adopt a Cat During March Meowness at Castaic Animal Center
CSUN Partners with Fernandeño Tataviam Band to Build Urban Forests
California State University, Northridge is partnering with the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians and the Tataviam Land Conservancy to battle the impact of climate change in disadvantaged communities throughout the San Fernando Valley by establishing “urban forests.”
CSUN Partners with Fernandeño Tataviam Band to Build Urban Forests
April 15: SCAA Presents Debbie Abshear Watercolor Demo
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, April 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355, for the SCAA monthly meeting and guest demonstrator.
April 15: SCAA Presents Debbie Abshear Watercolor Demo
April 6: Grand Opening for Santa Clarita’s 38th Park
Residents are invited to join members of the Santa Clarita City Council for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the addition of Santa Clarita's 38th park, Skyline Ranch Park, 18355 Skyline Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, to the Santa Clarita parks system on Saturday, April 6, at 10 a.m.
April 6: Grand Opening for Santa Clarita’s 38th Park
Table Sponsorships Still Available for Celebrity Waiter Dinner
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center is preparing for the annual fundraising event, Celebrity Waiter, with the theme “California Dreamin’” on Saturday, April 27 at Bella Vida, 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
Table Sponsorships Still Available for Celebrity Waiter Dinner
March 26: Saugus School Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, March 26, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
March 26: Saugus School Board Meeting
March 27: COC Board Meets in Joint Session with ASG
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special joint meeting with the Associated Student Government in open session from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
March 27: COC Board Meets in Joint Session with ASG
State Farm Insurance Will Drop 72,000 Homeowners, Apartment Polices
State Farm General Insurance Company announced on March 20 it will not renew more than 70,000 insurance policies covering homeowners and commerical apartment buildings in California.
State Farm Insurance Will Drop 72,000 Homeowners, Apartment Polices
April 2: SCV Chamber Grand Opening USA Printing & Signs
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold for the grand opening of USA Printing and Signs on Tuesday, April 2 at 11 a.m.
April 2: SCV Chamber Grand Opening USA Printing & Signs
Mustangs Mens Vollyball Sweep Royals On the Road
The Master's University men's volleyball team took to the road and came away with a 3-set victory, 25-19, 25-16, 25-22, over the Hope International Royals in Fullerton.
Mustangs Mens Vollyball Sweep Royals On the Road
Register for Santa Clarita Youth Outdoors Adventures Program
The sun is shining and adventure is just around the corner in Santa Clarita. Send your kids to learn all about the outdoors, nature and preservation through the city of Santa Clarita Youth Outdoors Adventures Program.
Register for Santa Clarita Youth Outdoors Adventures Program
April 8: Virtual Meeting on Outdoor Dining in L.A. County
Los Angeles County currently offers Outdoor Dining for restaurants within unincorporated areas by permit. Los Angeles County Departments are currently developing a Permanent Outdoor Dining Program that will continue to benefit both businesses and patrons.
April 8: Virtual Meeting on Outdoor Dining in L.A. County
ARTree Community Arts Center Seeks Donations, Volunteers
ARTree Community Arts Center believes art has the power to transform lives, connect communities and inspire all. As a non-profit organization, ARTree relys on the generosity of supporters to keep the doors open and programs thriving.
ARTree Community Arts Center Seeks Donations, Volunteers
Nine Productions Currently Filming this Week in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office reports that nine productions are currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 25 - Sunday, March 31.
Nine Productions Currently Filming this Week in SCV
Today in SCV History (March 25)
1889 - Castaic School District established [story]
Castaic siding
Today in SCV History (March 24)
1922 - Wyatt Earp's wife thanks William S. Hart for defending her husband's honor [story]
Wyatt Earp story
Today in SCV History (March 23)
1886 - Film director Robert N. Bradbury born in Washington state; launched John Wayne's career in Placerita Canyon [watch]
Blue Steel
March 27: Hart Board Will Explore Next Steps for Superintendent Search
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, March 27, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
March 27: Hart Board Will Explore Next Steps for Superintendent Search
April 17: SCV Chamber Networking Mixer Sand Canyon Country Club
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Business After Hours Networking Mixer for an unforgettable evening of networking and fun at Sand Canyon Country Club, on Thursday, April 17, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
April 17: SCV Chamber Networking Mixer Sand Canyon Country Club
Three SCV Students Named Music Center Spotlight Semifinalists
The Music Center announced that 114 of Southern California’s most talented high school students, including three from the Santa Clarita Valley, have advanced to become semifinalists in The Music Center’s 36th Annual Spotlight program, a free, nationally acclaimed performing arts competition, scholarship and artistic development program for teens.
Three SCV Students Named Music Center Spotlight Semifinalists
SCVNews.com