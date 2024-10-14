Old Town Junction, Samuel Dixon Partner for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

This October, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Old Town Junction restaurant has announced a partnership with the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center to raise funds for vital breast cancer screening services. Throughout the month, guests can enjoy a specially handcrafted pink cocktails, with proceeds directly benefiting SDFHC’s Every Woman Counts program.

This unique cocktail celebrates the spirit of awareness and community, with all profits going toward providing free 3D mammograms for women who are uninsured or underinsured. This essential service is a critical component of the Every Woman Counts program, aimed at saving lives through education, early detection and accessible healthcare.

This year’s specialty pink cocktail is the Tata-tini. Old Town Junction is located at 24275 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

“We believe in the importance of accessible healthcare for all, and we’re thrilled to partner with the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center this October,” said Daniel Otto, co-owner and executive chef at Old Town Junction. “By enjoying our pink cocktails, our guests will be contributing to a cause that truly makes a difference in our community.”

The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing affordable healthcare to residents of the Santa Clarita Valley. With locations in Valencia, Newhall, Canyon Country and Val Verde, SDFHC ensures that everyone has access to primary healthcare, dental care, mental health and enrollment services, never refusing care due to inability to pay or lack of insurance.

“It is important that we partner with various businesses and organizations to care for our vulnerable communities expanding the resources accessible to the people we care for,” said SDFHC Executive Director Philip Solomon. “Throughout our 44 years of serving the Santa Clarita Valley, we have worked collaboratively with many of our partners to address the many complex needs of our patients, building a healthier and safer community.”

For more information about the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, please visit www.sdfhc.org or call (661) 257-2339. SDFHC is a 501c3 nonprofit organization # 95-4278726.

