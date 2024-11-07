Samuel Dixon Awarded 1.1 Million Grant for SUD Program

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. has announced that it was awarded a $1.1 million grant from the Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration to add new services that will include substance use disorder treatment programs.

This funding will support innovative approaches aimed at improving access to care, expanding treatment services, and promoting recovery in our community.

Substance use disorder remains a significant public health challenge, impacting individuals and families in our communities. With this grant, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center will implement evidence-based practices that focus on comprehensive treatment, including counseling, medication support and tailored services to meet the unique needs of those affected by substance use disorder.

“The Board of Directors is incredibly grateful to receive this grant, which will enable us to enhance our efforts in providing essential substance use disorder treatment. Adding these essential services reaffirms our commitment to supporting individuals on their path to recovery.” said Gloria Mercado-Fortine, Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

In addition to primary care, pediatrics and oral health care services, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center offers counseling and support services at their two behavioral health locations in Newhall and Valencia. The substance use disorder programs that are supported by this grant will be offered at their Valencia location which is currently being expanded and remodeled to accommodate these services.

“This funding will enable us to expand our reach and provide critical resources to individuals struggling with substance use disorder. Our goal is to not only treat addiction but to foster long-term recovery and wellness,” said Amanda Hills, Clinical Director.

The initiatives funded by the grant include increasing availability of treatment services to underserved populations through outreach and community partnership, integrating mental health services and wellness programs to address the multifaceted nature of substance use disorders and providing ongoing training for staff to ensure they are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills in addiction treatment.

“This grant represents a significant investment in the health and well-being of our community and our efforts to address the complexities of substance use disorders with compassion and expertise,” said Philip Solomon, CEO. “Together, we can foster healthier communities and provide hope to those in need.”

For more information about Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. and its programs, please visit www.sdfhc.org.

