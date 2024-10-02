header image

LASD Sheriff Luna and LASD Personnel Will Wear the LASD Pink Patch in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
| Wednesday, Oct 2, 2024
Water drop


LASD Sheriff Robert Luna and LASD Personnel Will Wear the LASD Pink Patch in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and in continuous support of this public awareness campaign, Sheriff Robert Luna has authorized Department members to proudly wear the LASD pink patch to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., “In 2024, more than 360,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Advancements in early detection methods and support continue to increase the chances of survival. When caught in its earliest, localized stages, the 5 year relative survival rate of breast cancer is 99%.”

On October 2, 2024, Sheriff Robert Luna, Lieutenant Vanessa Chow, Century Regional Detention Facility (CRDF), Lieutenant Kellee Hicks, LASD Access to Care Bureau, Detective Danielle Day, LASD Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, Chief Darren Arakawa, South Gate Police Department, Mike Garcia U.S. Representative for California’s 27th Congressional District, Vickey Speed, CEO of Blue Cancer Connect, Dr. Stephen Seetal, Director Psychological Services Bureau, cancer survivors, and the 2024 1st Place Baker to Vegas Running Team held a news conference to announce the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s participation in the 2024 Pink Patch Project, in collaboration with Blue Cancer Connect  which supports Breast Cancer Awareness peer support to law enforcement personnel, ensuring that no one faces the battle against cancer in isolation.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department personnel have proudly participated in the Pink Patch Project for many years to support Breast Cancer Awareness. This year, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) and the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Athletic Association (LASAA) present the Pink Patch Virtual Run/Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness. Participants will have the entire month of October to complete a 5K run or walk at their own pace and on their own schedule Sign up today and let’s make every step count! LASD PINK PATCH VIRTUAL 5K RUN/WALK.

Public safety employees in the County, the city, and nationwide have proudly worn pink patches on their regular duty uniforms to support the Pink Patch Project, spark conversations within the community, and promote the importance of early detection and ongoing efforts against this disease.

The mission of the Pink Patch Project is to raise funds for research, treatment, education, and, most importantly, raise awareness of intervention and early detection life-saving benefits in the battle with breast cancer.

“Our collaboration with Blue Cancer Connect provides support to our department members who are currently battling cancer. We believe that in our department family, no one fights alone,” Sheriff Luna Said

“For many years, our department has proudly participated in this initiative, demonstrating our commitment not only to serve and protect but also to support our community in the fight against breast cancer,” said Lieutenant Vanessa Chow.

Chief Darren Arakawa, South Gate Police Department said, “The Pink Patch Project is an inspirational grass roots program that is nearing ten years of advocating for the research, education, and treatment of breast cancer.  The law enforcement profession nationwide has found purpose in recognizing and supporting the fighters and survivors of breast cancer and will continue to keep the spirit alive of all those that we have lost along the way to this terrible disease.”

“There is power in the color pink, there is strength in the color pink. October is just one month but we need to recognize that this a killer of our law enforcement year-round and we have to be vigilant against this very evil disease called cancer,” Mike Garcia U.S. Representative for California’s 27th Congressional District said.

Since 2016, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department personnel have raised awareness and funds through sales of the pink patches and donated the funds for cancer research on combatting this deadly disease and treatment.

Credited with originating the Pink Patch Project, the Seal Beach Police Department originated the idea as a public awareness campaign in 2012 to raise money for cancer research, treatment, and education during October to support Breast Cancer Awareness. Soon after, the Pink Patch Project inspired other law enforcement agencies across the nation and the program has expanded to several hundred partnering agencies throughout the world.

If you would like to purchase a commemorative pink patch, please email pinkpatch@lasd.org. All proceeds from the sale of these items will directly benefit cancer research and awareness.
