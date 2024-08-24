Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Installs 2024-25 Board

The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center has installed its 2024-25 board of directors. The mission of the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center is to enhance wellness by providing outpatient health care services and programs, health education, community resources and referrals.
Santa Clarita Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda officiated at the board installation ceremony.
The 2024-25 Samuel Dixon Board:
Gloria Mercado-Fortine, Board Chairperson
Mike Fisher, Vice Chairperson
Carolina Orozco-Hernandez, Treasurer
Paul Lowe, Board Member
Chris Hemosura, Board Member
Mike Thomas, Board Member
Anthony McKinnies, Board Member
Laura Kirchoff, Board Member
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center has three primary health centers in the Santa Clarita Valley: Val Verde Health Center, Canyon Country Health Center and Newhall Health Center.
The centers provide immunizations and vaccines, physicals, screening and diagnostic tests, well-baby care, preventative programs, family planning, women’s health services, prenatal services, treatment of illness and injury, and more.
It also operates two outreach locations at the College of the Canyons and the California Institute of the Arts.
The goal of the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center is to ensure that “all our friends and neighbors have access to affordable quality primary care. We make a special effort to serve the uninsured and under-insured residents of Santa Clarita Valley.”
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center annually provides over 11,000 patient contacts, with all charges based on the individual’s ability to pay.
For more information about the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center and how to support its mission visit www.sdfhc.org.
