S.C.V. History
August 24
1974 - Covering a section of the 1933 Ridge Route Alternate (US 99), Pyramid Lake opens to the public [story]
Pyramid Lake
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Installs 2024-25 Board
| Saturday, Aug 24, 2024
Samuel Dixon board

The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center has installed its 2024-25 board of directors. The mission of the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center is to enhance wellness by providing outpatient health care services and programs, health education, community resources and referrals.

Santa Clarita Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda officiated at the board installation ceremony.

The 2024-25 Samuel Dixon Board:

Gloria Mercado-Fortine, Board Chairperson

Mike Fisher, Vice Chairperson

Carolina Orozco-Hernandez, Treasurer

Paul Lowe, Board Member

Chris Hemosura, Board Member

Mike Thomas, Board Member

Anthony McKinnies, Board Member

Laura Kirchoff, Board Member

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center has three primary health centers in the Santa Clarita Valley: Val Verde Health Center, Canyon Country Health Center and Newhall Health Center.

The centers provide immunizations and vaccines, physicals, screening and diagnostic tests, well-baby care, preventative programs, family planning, women’s health services, prenatal services, treatment of illness and injury, and more.

It also operates two outreach locations at the College of the Canyons and the California Institute of the Arts.

The goal of the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center is to ensure that “all our friends and neighbors have access to affordable quality primary care. We make a special effort to serve the uninsured and under-insured residents of Santa Clarita Valley.”

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center annually provides over 11,000 patient contacts, with all charges based on the individual’s ability to pay.

For more information about the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center and how to support its mission visit www.sdfhc.org.
