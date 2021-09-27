header image

Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 27
2014 - Towsley Canyon Loop Trail named for naturalist Don Mullally [story]
Don Mullally
One Person Dead After RV Crashes into Santa Clara River Bed
| Monday, Sep 27, 2021
RV1
Deputies respond to a fatal RV crash into the Santa Clara riverbed on Monday. Bobby Block / The Signal

 

One person died Monday after an RV hopped over a curb and crashed into the Santa Clara River bed in Canyon Country, according to officials.

“It is a single occupant,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, adding that cause of the crash “is still under investigation.”

The reported vehicle collision happened at 11:38 a.m. near the intersection of Lost Canyon Road and Jakes Way, according to officials at the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“An RV drove over the curb and into the riverbed,” said Fire Department spokesman Sean Ferguson.

The RV could be seen having gone over the curb and resting on some rocks a few feet below around noon Monday.

“Based upon what we could see on the outside, the driver was deceased,” said Fire Capt. John Rossi. “But we had to secure the RV, make sure it was safe for us to go in and clear the unit of any other people that might be in there that we couldn’t see from the outside.”

Rossi said that it could have been a medical issue that led to the crash, but officials said that the investigation for the crash remained ongoing. A special task force from Palmdale needed to be called out to assist with the stabilizing and towing of the vehicle out of the wash bed, Rossi said.

“So, right now we’re waiting for another heavy wrecker to be able to lift it up and out of that situation and bring it up onto the flat ground,” said Rossi at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Officials from the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed they had not transported anyone to the hospital as of the publication of this article. The identification of the deceased individual was not available as of the publication of this article.

RV3

Deputies respond to a fatal RV crash into the Santa Clara riverbed on Monday. Bobby Block / The Signal

RV 3

 

Additional photos below from Will Davison.

 

RV LACoFD

RV 4
