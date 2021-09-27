One Person Dead After RV Crashes into Santa Clara River Bed

One person died Monday after an RV hopped over a curb and crashed into the Santa Clara River bed in Canyon Country, according to officials.
“It is a single occupant,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, adding that cause of the crash “is still under investigation.”
The reported vehicle collision happened at 11:38 a.m. near the intersection of Lost Canyon Road and Jakes Way, according to officials at the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
“An RV drove over the curb and into the riverbed,” said Fire Department spokesman Sean Ferguson.
The RV could be seen having gone over the curb and resting on some rocks a few feet below around noon Monday.
“Based upon what we could see on the outside, the driver was deceased,” said Fire Capt. John Rossi. “But we had to secure the RV, make sure it was safe for us to go in and clear the unit of any other people that might be in there that we couldn’t see from the outside.”
Rossi said that it could have been a medical issue that led to the crash, but officials said that the investigation for the crash remained ongoing. A special task force from Palmdale needed to be called out to assist with the stabilizing and towing of the vehicle out of the wash bed, Rossi said.
“So, right now we’re waiting for another heavy wrecker to be able to lift it up and out of that situation and bring it up onto the flat ground,” said Rossi at approximately 1:30 p.m.
Officials from the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed they had not transported anyone to the hospital as of the publication of this article. The identification of the deceased individual was not available as of the publication of this article.
Deputies respond to a fatal RV crash into the Santa Clara riverbed on Monday. Bobby Block / The Signal
College of the Canyons quarterback Tooni Ikahihifo tossed two fourth quarter touchdowns and the Cougars' defense forced a pair of turnovers as No. 5 Canyons defeated visiting No. 21 Palomar College on Saturday.
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles reminds customers that it will never ask for personal information related to driver’s license number, Social Security number or financial information through text or unsolicited phone calls or email.
1970 - Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story]
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 32 new deaths and 1,238 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 35,524 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Public Health announced that eligible Los Angeles County residents can begin receiving their booster doses at any of the hundreds of sites offering the Pfizer vaccine.
Los Angeles County announced it is now administering Pfizer booster third doses after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle P. Walensky endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation for a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in several population groups. The CDC also recommended a booster dose for those in high-risk occupational and institutional settings.
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital are once again urging those eligible to get vaccinated, as the hospital is experiencing a marked influx of COVID-19 patients, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said Thursday.
A “significant amount of smoke” from the Windy and KNP Complex fires northeast of Bakersfield in the Sequoia National Forest have entered the Los Angeles area, according to a Thursday morning tweet from the U.S. National Weather Service Los Angeles.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.