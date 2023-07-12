Specially Trained Hound Joins County Fire’s Arson Unit

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is pleased to introduce a new addition to its canine crew thanks to State Farm; Julia, a year-old Golden Retriever/Labrador mix who will serve as an accelerant and ignitable liquid detection canine assigned to the Arson Unit.

“Julia is a specially trained canine with a keen sense of smell to sniff out minute traces of accelerants, such as gasoline and lighter fluid,” said County of Los Angeles Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone. “We are confident Julia and her handler will greatly assist the Department’s Arson Unit with investigations.”

Before joining the LACoFD, Julia was trained by Maine Specialty Dogs through the State Farm Arson Dog Program. Since 1993, State Farm has provided funding for the acquisition and training of over 450 canine teams across the United States and Canada.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, more than 260,000 fires are intentionally set in the United States each year, resulting in a yearly average of $1 billion in property damage.

One-eighth of a canine’s brain is dedicated to scent processing. As a canine investigator, Julia possesses up to 300 million olfactory receptors compared to a human with up to six (6) million receptors.

If you are interested in more information about Julia, or would like an interview with her handler, please contact the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Public Information Office at (323) 881-2472, or info@fire.lacounty.gov.

