header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
91°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 12
1900 - Pacific Telephone & Telegraph establishes Newhall exchange; SCV gets first phone [story]
old telephone
Specially Trained Hound Joins County Fire’s Arson Unit
| Wednesday, Jul 12, 2023
Water drop


The Los Angeles County Fire Department is pleased to introduce a new addition to its canine crew thanks to State Farm; Julia, a year-old Golden Retriever/Labrador mix who will serve as an accelerant and ignitable liquid detection canine assigned to the Arson Unit.

“Julia is a specially trained canine with a keen sense of smell to sniff out minute traces of accelerants, such as gasoline and lighter fluid,” said County of Los Angeles Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone.  “We are confident Julia and her handler will greatly assist the Department’s Arson Unit with investigations.”

Before joining the LACoFD, Julia was trained by Maine Specialty Dogs through the State Farm Arson Dog Program.  Since 1993, State Farm has provided funding for the acquisition and training of over 450 canine teams across the United States and Canada.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, more than 260,000 fires are intentionally set in the United States each year, resulting in a yearly average of $1 billion in property damage.

One-eighth of a canine’s brain is dedicated to scent processing.  As a canine investigator, Julia possesses up to 300 million olfactory receptors compared to a human with up to six (6) million receptors.

If you are interested in more information about Julia, or would like an interview with her handler, please contact the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Public Information Office at (323) 881-2472, or info@fire.lacounty.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Specially Trained Hound Joins County Fire’s Arson Unit

Specially Trained Hound Joins County Fire’s Arson Unit
Wednesday, Jul 12, 2023
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is pleased to introduce a new addition to its canine crew thanks to State Farm; Julia, a year-old Golden Retriever/Labrador mix who will serve as an accelerant and ignitable liquid detection canine assigned to the Arson Unit.
FULL STORY...

Bacterial Levels Remain High at L.A. County Beaches

Bacterial Levels Remain High at L.A. County Beaches
Monday, Jul 10, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following  Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
FULL STORY...

Supes Take Steps to Preserve Residential Facilities

Supes Take Steps to Preserve Residential Facilities
Friday, Jul 7, 2023
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors took another step in keeping the County’s most vulnerable residents housed by approving the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health’s acceptance of the Community Care Expansion Preservation Capital Projects Grant Program from the State, a grant program that will fund physical rehabilitation improvements for adult residential facilities, residential care facilities for the elderly and residential care facilities for the chronically ill located within the County.
FULL STORY...

Caltrans District 7 Names Gloria Roberts New Director

Caltrans District 7 Names Gloria Roberts New Director
Thursday, Jul 6, 2023
The California Department of Transportation has announced that Gloria Roberts has been appointed the District 7 director where she will oversee the freeway and highway system in Los Angeles and Ventura counties and a staff of 2,800 who maintain, design, construct, preserve and plan the system and administer programs supporting it.
FULL STORY...

Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Two New SCV Deaths; 61 New Local Cases

Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Two New SCV Deaths; 61 New Local Cases
Thursday, Jul 6, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 61 new cases and two additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Specially Trained Hound Joins County Fire’s Arson Unit
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is pleased to introduce a new addition to its canine crew thanks to State Farm; Julia, a year-old Golden Retriever/Labrador mix who will serve as an accelerant and ignitable liquid detection canine assigned to the Arson Unit.
Specially Trained Hound Joins County Fire’s Arson Unit
July 14: Early Bird Pricing for 2023 Economic Outlook to End
Early bird ticket prices for the 2023 Economic Outlook is about to end, be sure to purchase by July 14 before prices go up. 
July 14: Early Bird Pricing for 2023 Economic Outlook to End
SCV Water Ends Stage 2 Water Shortage Contingency Plan
After a record-breaking winter snowpack and precipitation, SCV Water has deactivated its Water Shortage Contingency Plan and Water Conservation and Water Supply Shortage Ordinance.
SCV Water Ends Stage 2 Water Shortage Contingency Plan
July 14: Excessive Heat Warning For Santa Clarita
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the following areas.
July 14: Excessive Heat Warning For Santa Clarita
CSUN’s Teenage Drama Workshop Presents ‘Alice’ and ‘Shrek’
There's still have a few days left to catch California State University, Northridge’s nationally acclaimed Teenage Drama Workshop’s productions of “Alice: An Adventure in Wonderland” and “Shrek The Musical, Jr.”
CSUN’s Teenage Drama Workshop Presents ‘Alice’ and ‘Shrek’
Today in SCV History (July 12)
1900 - Pacific Telephone & Telegraph establishes Newhall exchange; SCV gets first phone [story]
old telephone
Wilk’s Trauma Kit Bill Unanimously Clears Second Assembly Hurdle
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to put life-saving bleed control trauma kits in California classrooms unanimously passed the Assembly Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, July 11.
Wilk’s Trauma Kit Bill Unanimously Clears Second Assembly Hurdle
Marlee Lauffer | Henry Mayo Hospital Foundation
Summer is officially here, and with that comes the anticipation of hot summer days. As the temperatures rise we often find ourselves spending more time outdoors at the beach, biking the paseos, or hiking at Towsley Canyon.
Marlee Lauffer | Henry Mayo Hospital Foundation
SCV SELPA Seeks to Assist Children with Special Needs
The Santa Clarita Valley Special Education Local Plan Area (SCV SELPA) and its member districts actively seek out all individuals with exceptional needs, from birth to age 22, including infants and children parentally placed in private schools.
SCV SELPA Seeks to Assist Children with Special Needs
Santa Clarita Cooling Centers to Open Due to Excessive Heat
Due to an excessive heat forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley, the city of Santa Clarita has designated branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library as cooling centers, starting Wednesday, July 12, through Sunday, July 16.
Santa Clarita Cooling Centers to Open Due to Excessive Heat
July 15: Bouquet Canyon Farmers Market, Craft Show
The Bouquet Canyon Farmers Market and Craft Show will be open Saturdays now through Sept. 23. The market will be held next to Central Park in the Bouquet Canyon Church parking lot, 27000 Bouquet Canyon road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
July 15: Bouquet Canyon Farmers Market, Craft Show
July 14: SCAA Exhibit ‘2 Artsy Chicks’ Opens at Sixth Street Gallery
The new Santa Clarita Artists Association exhibit, “2 Artsy Chicks,” a two-woman art show featuring Patty Haft and Lynda Frautnick, will open on Friday, July 14 at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Sixth Street Gallery.
July 14: SCAA Exhibit ‘2 Artsy Chicks’ Opens at Sixth Street Gallery
MHF Fundraiser ‘Cheers for Charity’ Volunteers Sought
Volunteer help is needed at the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children's Cancer fundraiser "Cheers for Charity."
MHF Fundraiser ‘Cheers for Charity’ Volunteers Sought
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Valencia Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Joni Wagg Allen. She is an 81 year-old female white who was last seen on July 6, at 5 a.m., on the 24600 block of Varese Court in Valencia.
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Valencia Woman
July 15: Good Vibes Vendor Market at Lucky Luke Brewing
Good Vibes LA Small Vendor Popup Market will be held on the patio at Lucky Luke Brewing on Saturday, July 15 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. This is a free family and pet-friendly event.
July 15: Good Vibes Vendor Market at Lucky Luke Brewing
Today in SCV History (July 11)
2007 - Moore's sub sandwich shop, abandoned 2 years earlier, demolished as derelict building; now partially Newhall roundabout [story]
Moores sub shop
July 13: Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is scheduled to meet Thursday, July 13, at 6 p.m., in the Carl Boyer room, located on the first floor of City Hall.
July 13: Arts Commission Regular Meeting
Mustangs Add Tyler LeDet to Swim Roster
The Master's University is thrilled to announce the addition of Tyler LeDet to its swim team roster.
Mustangs Add Tyler LeDet to Swim Roster
Mackenzie Kila Signs National Letter of Intent with CSUN
California State University, Northridge head softball coach Charlotte Morgan has announced the signing of Mackenzie Kila to a National Letter of Intent to continue her playing career with the Matadors. 
Mackenzie Kila Signs National Letter of Intent with CSUN
Caltrans Announces Continued SR-14 Full Closures
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled full freeway closures on the northbound and southbound Antelope Valley Freeway / State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster.
Caltrans Announces Continued SR-14 Full Closures
Princess Cruises Sweeps 2023 Wine Spectator Awards
Raise a glass with Princess Cruises for its wine program. All main dining rooms across the fleet of 15 ships have once again been honored with an Award of Excellence in Wine Spectator’s 2023 Restaurant Awards, more than any other cruise line.
Princess Cruises Sweeps 2023 Wine Spectator Awards
July 12: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, July 12, at 5 p.m.
July 12: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Three Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 10 - Sunday, July 16.
Three Productions Currently Filming in SCV
State Budget Reflects Thurmond’s Legislative Priorities
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond celebrated the recent signing of the 2023–24 state budget bill and Monday's signing of the associated trailer bills, noting the degree to which new and continued funding reflects the priorities he has championed for public education since taking office.
State Budget Reflects Thurmond’s Legislative Priorities
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: