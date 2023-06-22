LACoFD Subject of New Dick Wolf Docuseries

A new television series on NBC, produced by Emmy Award-winning Dick Wolf Entertainment and 44 Blue Productions, which premiered Wednesday, provides a rare glimpse into the daily operations of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The series will be available Thursday on NBC’s video streaming service, Peacock. Episode 2 is scheduled for Wednesday, July 5, at 8 p.m., on NBC.
“We are proud to partner with Dick Wolf Entertainment and 44 Blue Productions on LA Fire & Rescue to document and show all the ways we help people every day, positively impacting the communities and residents we serve,” said County of Los Angeles Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone. “We are not just frontline first responders, our team members are very much a part of the fabric of the communities where they work, serve, and live. Firefighters and lifeguards are more than just your everyday heroes on the job, they are also moms, dads, and mentors. LA Fire & Rescue will capture that and show that human side to our first responders.”
Filmed in 2022, LA Fire & Rescue becomes the second NBC television series to feature the LACoFD. More than 40 years ago, Emergency! aired for seven seasons on NBC between 1972 and 1979.
“I am grateful to see yet another contribution that our Department can make to television history. Emergency! did a great job in recruiting droves of paramedics and firefighters into the fire service,” said Marrone. “I foresee LA Fire & Rescue having that same effect which is a great way to show everyone how diverse we are in the types of careers the fire service offers.”
LA Fire & Rescue was filmed using handheld and mounted camera equipment specifically designed to help bring the viewing audience along for the ride. To learn more about the LACoFD, please visit our website at fire.lacounty.gov.
Through its robust community benefits commitment, Providence and its community partners met the needs last year of these Southern Californians and tens of thousands more in need of health care, mental health services, food, pathways to housing and other services.
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health has issued a health alert warning residents that fentanyl and other illicit narcotics have been found in pharmaceuticals in Mexico. Residents should be aware that a new report indicates the pills were purchased at legitimate pharmacies.
National Mosquito Awareness Week is June 18-24. Summer in Southern California is off to a slow start with breezy nights to keep residents cool. This could mean more outdoor fun and nights under the stars, but don’t forget about everybody’s common enemy - the mosquito. Mosquitoes aren’t always on your mind, but they can be a real threat to your community.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will be discussing the operating cost, or Pro Forma, and potential environmental challenges of having student housing at a special board meeting on June 22.
It has long been believed that all three layers of the Earth’s core have shared in the planet’s rotation, until earlier this year, when a recently published study provided evidence to show that the rotation of the inner core may have changed or even stopped.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 29 at 5:45 p.m. at Big Chicken, River Oaks Shopping Center, 24341 Magic Mountain Parkway, #5, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Angelo Cervera, a war veteran and martial arts expert will appear Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m. in the next Community Nature Education Series presentation at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
It brings me great joy to watch our community come together and dance the night away at our annual Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union. Returning to Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, on Saturday nights starting at 7 p.m. from July 8 through Aug. 26, this event features live, free entertainment for friends and family to enjoy.
The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees held a special meeting of the Governing Board on June 7 and appointed Vincent Titiriga to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of John Richard effective June 2.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At Risk Missing Person Fredesvinda Macalinao Collao. She is a 85 year-old female Asian who was last seen, on Tuesday, June 20, at approximately 11:20 a.m. on the 23300 block of Dalbey Drive in the city of Valencia.
When I joined the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, many parts of the Los Angeles County ordinance for animals, called Title 10, hadn’t been updated for several decades. It was full of arcane legal gobbledygook that would give an aspirin a headache.
