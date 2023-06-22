LACoFD Subject of New Dick Wolf Docuseries

A new television series on NBC, produced by Emmy Award-winning Dick Wolf Entertainment and 44 Blue Productions, which premiered Wednesday, provides a rare glimpse into the daily operations of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The series will be available Thursday on NBC’s video streaming service, Peacock. Episode 2 is scheduled for Wednesday, July 5, at 8 p.m., on NBC.

“We are proud to partner with Dick Wolf Entertainment and 44 Blue Productions on LA Fire & Rescue to document and show all the ways we help people every day, positively impacting the communities and residents we serve,” said County of Los Angeles Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone. “We are not just frontline first responders, our team members are very much a part of the fabric of the communities where they work, serve, and live. Firefighters and lifeguards are more than just your everyday heroes on the job, they are also moms, dads, and mentors. LA Fire & Rescue will capture that and show that human side to our first responders.”

Filmed in 2022, LA Fire & Rescue becomes the second NBC television series to feature the LACoFD. More than 40 years ago, Emergency! aired for seven seasons on NBC between 1972 and 1979.

“I am grateful to see yet another contribution that our Department can make to television history. Emergency! did a great job in recruiting droves of paramedics and firefighters into the fire service,” said Marrone. “I foresee LA Fire & Rescue having that same effect which is a great way to show everyone how diverse we are in the types of careers the fire service offers.”

LA Fire & Rescue was filmed using handheld and mounted camera equipment specifically designed to help bring the viewing audience along for the ride. To learn more about the LACoFD, please visit our website at fire.lacounty.gov.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...