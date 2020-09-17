Online Registration Now Available for Fall Kidz Play After School Program

The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the Kidz Play After School program for fall 2020.

The program was developed with guidance from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to provide recreational opportunities for children ages 5-12 during the fall at Santa Clarita Park.

Children will participate in a variety of fun, creative, and engaging themed activities, including a daily rotation of crafts, sports, games, songs, skits, math, science, literacy, and much more.

Visit www.santa-clarita.com/kidzplay for all the information you need to know including:

– Dates

– Fees

– Program Guidelines

Registration is available online at santa-clarita.com/seasons. Space is limited.

If you have any questions, please contact the Kidz Play office via email at kidzplay@santa-clarita.com or by phone at (661) 250-3769.