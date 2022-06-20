header image

June 20
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
Legacy
Person Killed After Being Struck by Metrolink Train
| Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Metrolink

L.A. County Sheriff’s Station Department deputies and L.A. County Fire Department personnel investigate the scene of a fatal pedestrian versus train collision in Newhall. Chris Torres / The Signal

Courtesy of The Signal.

A person was killed Monday after being struck by a train in Newhall, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials.

For the full story, visit https://signalscv.com/2022/06/person-killed-after-being-struck-by-train-in-newhall/.
