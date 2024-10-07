Olive Branch Theatricals ‘Pinkalicious the Musical’

Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor’s office with “Pinkititis,” an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe, a dream come true for this pink-loving enthusiast. But when her hue goes too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out a way to get out of this predicament.

“Pinkalicious the Musical,” presented by Olive Branch Theatricals, is about learning the power of self-control and the importance of moderation.

Based on the popular children’s book “Pinkalicious” by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, this show brings the popular character on stage.

Young audiences are sure to be thrilled to see all the antics of Pink, her brother, dancing cupcakes and even a dancing bee come to life.

Performance dates are weekends Oct. 13-26 with tickets ranging from $15-$22 at The Olive Branch, a pop-up performance space located on the second floor inside the Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355, adjacent to Kawaii Claws.

Show times are 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Audience members wearing the color pink get a special treat.

“Pinkalicious the Musical” is presented through special arrangement with, and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide, 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036, www.theatricalrights.com.

Tickets are available through the Olive Branch Theatricals website at www.olivebranchtheatricals.org.

Olive Branch Theatricals is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. To learn more about upcoming productions and volunteer opportunities, visit www.olivebranchtheatricals.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...