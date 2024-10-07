header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
October 7
1849 - Jayhawkers encounter Bennett-Arcan party in southern Utah; latter makes wrong decision, heads through Death Valley toward SCV [story]
William Manly
Olive Branch Theatricals ‘Pinkalicious the Musical’
| Monday, Oct 7, 2024
PINKALICIOUS Poster crop

Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor’s office with “Pinkititis,” an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe, a dream come true for this pink-loving enthusiast. But when her hue goes too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out a way to get out of this predicament.

“Pinkalicious the Musical,” presented by Olive Branch Theatricals, is about learning the power of self-control and the importance of moderation.

Based on the popular children’s book “Pinkalicious” by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, this show brings the popular character on stage.

Young audiences are sure to be thrilled to see all the antics of Pink, her brother, dancing cupcakes and even a dancing bee come to life.

Performance dates are weekends Oct. 13-26 with tickets ranging from $15-$22 at The Olive Branch, a pop-up performance space located on the second floor inside the Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355, adjacent to Kawaii Claws.

Show times are 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Audience members wearing the color pink get a special treat.

“Pinkalicious the Musical” is presented through special arrangement with, and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide, 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036, www.theatricalrights.com.

Tickets are available through the Olive Branch Theatricals website at www.olivebranchtheatricals.org.

Olive Branch Theatricals is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. To learn more about upcoming productions and volunteer opportunities, visit www.olivebranchtheatricals.org.

PINKALICIOUS Poster

PINKALICIOUS Meet the Cast
‘Something Wicked This Way Comes’ at The Main

‘Something Wicked This Way Comes’ at The Main
Friday, Oct 4, 2024
Eclipse Theatre LA presents Ray Bradbury’s "Something Wicked This Way Comes," an adaptation of the classic novel by the legendary science fiction and horror author, on select dates in October in Old Town Newhall.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 25-27: Rocky Horror Picture Show Weekend Showing at the Centre

Oct. 25-27: Rocky Horror Picture Show Weekend Showing at the Centre
Friday, Oct 4, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita will present the cult classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show weekend showings from Friday, Oct. 25 - Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Saugus, CA 91350.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 13: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra ‘Young Stars, Old Masters’

Oct. 13: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra ‘Young Stars, Old Masters’
Friday, Oct 4, 2024
The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra presents "Young Stars and Old Masters," Sunday, Oct. 13 2-4 p.m. at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, 19300 Nadal St., Santa Clarita, 91351.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 26-27: Mission Opera Presents ‘Cold Sassy Tree’

Oct. 26-27: Mission Opera Presents ‘Cold Sassy Tree’
Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024
Santa Clarita’s opera company, Mission Opera opens its seventh season with "Cold Sassy Tree" by Carlisle Floyd, an American opera in English.
FULL STORY...
