The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21. at 6 p.m.

The meeting will be held in City Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd. in Santa Clarita.

The Commission is scheduled to discuss time extensions for the proposed Sand Canyon Ranch Project.

The full agenda can be viewed in its entirety below.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...