header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
62°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 18
1876 - Southern Pacific begins subdividing town of Newhall (original location at Bouquet Junction) [story]
Campton store
Pride of the Vikings Field Tournament Returns to Valencia High School
| Monday, Oct 18, 2021
Fieldshow

The Valencia High School Marching Band and Color Guard is holding the 9th Annual Pride of the Vikings Field Tournament at the Valencia High School Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 23, at 3:30 p.m.

This event brings together some of the most radiant color guard pageantry and thrilling marching bands in Southern California as they all compete for first place. There will be raffle prizes, food and merchandise. Admission is $10.

The Valencia Field Tournament kicks off the marching band season and is the first opportunity to see and hear these talented students perform. All seven Santa Clarita high schools will be competing — Castaic, Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, West Ranch, and Valencia. Those who haven’t experienced one of these breathtaking performances are in for a treat. A marching band and color guard team work together to interpret a piece of music—over several movements—with sound, color, choreography, dance, and props, set to a show theme. Some are highly theatrical; some are abstract and ethereal; all are guaranteed to amaze.

Valencia High School’s 2021 program is called “CloudStates.” Kelvin Flores, director of Instrumental Music at Valencia High School, describes CloudStates as “the journey of a storm.”

“In the beginning we are awoken by the chirping of birds,” says Flores. “Blue flags saturate the field. The music is bright and exciting, and we get the comfortable feeling that comes with clear skies.”

As the performance continues, the music gets more intense. Thunder warns us that a storm is imminent. We hear the sound of gentle rain and begin to sense the calm before the storm. Lightning strikes! The storm rages—aggressive and powerful—but when it passes, iridescent white flags light up the night, representing sunlight breaking through the storm. The program finishes as, majestic and victorious, the sun sets in a magnificent spectacle of color.

Flores sees the show as a representation of our own victory over life’s turmoil. “Life can throw storms at you, tossing and turning you with various degrees of force,” he says, “yet the sun always perseveres! It’s a perfect metaphor for the times we find ourselves in and the battle the world is continuing to fight.”

Creating a performance like “CloudStates” takes many months of planning, practicing, and perfecting. Competition marching bands are judged artistically and musically, so creating a show that sounds and looks amazing takes the collaboration of numerous people. The Valencia Band and Color Guard began designing their show concept in February. In July 2021, they began introducing the music and began teaching the fundamentals for marching, learning the choreography of the color guard, the movement of the flags, and learning the drill sets.

As the year went on more musical movements were incorporated, additional choreography learned, and the entire show completed. Students have spent up to 18 hours per week, every week, learning “CloudStates”—a show that lasts only seven minutes!

“We’re so proud of the show, so proud of the hard work our students have put in, and thrilled to be offering a return to normalcy and a metaphor for hope in CloudStates,” Flores says. “We hope to see as many people as possible at the field show to support all these amazing high schools and experience the joy and amazement of a marching band competition.”

To learn more about the 9th Annual Pride of the Vikings Field Tournament, visit fieldshow.prideofthevikings.org. More information about the Valencia High School Marching Band and Color Guard can be found at prideofthevikings.org. Valencia High School is located at 27801 N. Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Pride of the Vikings Field Tournament Returns to Valencia High School

Pride of the Vikings Field Tournament Returns to Valencia High School
Monday, Oct 18, 2021
The Valencia High School Marching Band and Color Guard is holding the 9th Annual Pride of the Vikings Field Tournament at the Valencia High School Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 23, at 3:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Parent Sues Newhall School District $1M for Alleged Bullying, Negligence

Parent Sues Newhall School District $1M for Alleged Bullying, Negligence
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
A Stevenson Ranch Elementary School parent filed a $1 million lawsuit against the Newhall School District on Wednesday, alleging the district failed to properly address a multiyear issue of bullying involving his sons.
FULL STORY...

AOC Students Lend Helping Hand to Project Linus

AOC Students Lend Helping Hand to Project Linus
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Students from the Academy of the Canyons are taking it upon themselves to ease the fear and loneliness of children one blanket at a time through Project Linus.
FULL STORY...

Sixteen Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Governing Board

Sixteen Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Governing Board
Friday, Oct 8, 2021
The 16 William S. Hart Union High School District Teachers of the Year for the 2021/22 school year were recognized by the Governing Board Wednesday.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Parents Voice Concern Over Public Health Orders

Hart District Parents Voice Concern Over Public Health Orders
Thursday, Oct 7, 2021
On the same day a letter was sent to them arguing that masks and vaccines lead to “child abuse” and discrimination, William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members heard from a group of parents Wednesday night criticizing the district’s adherence to public health orders from the state.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
LASD, Local Officials Unveil New SCV Sheriff’s Station
The new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, located at 26201 Golden Valley Road, was unveiled Monday.
LASD, Local Officials Unveil New SCV Sheriff’s Station
Pride of the Vikings Field Tournament Returns to Valencia High School
The Valencia High School Marching Band and Color Guard is holding the 9th Annual Pride of the Vikings Field Tournament at the Valencia High School Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 23, at 3:30 p.m.
Pride of the Vikings Field Tournament Returns to Valencia High School
Filming in SCV This Week Includes Three TV Shows, One Commercial, One Feature
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 18 - Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021:
Filming in SCV This Week Includes Three TV Shows, One Commercial, One Feature
MB2 Entertainment Bringing Fun Back to Former Mountasia Property
Each time the MB2 Entertainment owners — who happen to be not only business leaders but also two longtime Santa Clarita Valley residents — drove past the Mountasia Family Fun Center, they felt a pull to revitalize the SCV staple.
MB2 Entertainment Bringing Fun Back to Former Mountasia Property
Cents Trounce Grizzlies 42-7
A 67-yard touchdown from Saugus Centurions (7-1, 3-0) quarterback Brady Welch to running back Jacob Faraldo blew the gates open in the 42-7 win against the Golden Valley Grizzlies (3-4, 1-2) on Friday.
Cents Trounce Grizzlies 42-7
Hart Stuns Valencia in OT 27-21
The Hart Indians (2-6, 1-2) completed the comeback over Valencia (3-4, 1-2) scoring 14 unanswered points in the final two minutes of regulation and overtime for the 27-21 win.
Hart Stuns Valencia in OT 27-21
Purple Palooza 5K Walk Brings Awareness to Domestic Violence
Amy Green was a young woman when she fell into a cycle of abuse that began with a relationship with the wrong man and led her to an addiction to heroin.
Purple Palooza 5K Walk Brings Awareness to Domestic Violence
CHP’s ‘Start Smart’ Course Encourages Safe Driving Practices For Teens
SACRAMENTO – Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in the United States. In fact, the chance of a teen being involved in a crash is highest during their first two years of driving.
CHP’s ‘Start Smart’ Course Encourages Safe Driving Practices For Teens
Today in SCV History (Oct. 18)
1876 - Southern Pacific begins subdividing town of Newhall (original location at Bouquet Junction) [story]
Campton store
Today in SCV History (Oct. 17)
1837 - Trapper Peter LaBeck killed by grizzly bear at El Tejon [story]
Peter LaBeck
Today in SCV History (Oct. 16)
1853 - Sarah Gifford, community leader and wife of Newhall's first railroad station agent, born in England [story]
Sarah Gifford
Camp Scott Placed on Short List for Future Juvenile, Young Adult Offenders
The Saugus-based Camp Scott was placed on a short list of potential future sites for the county’s violent youth and young adult offenders, officials said Friday.
Camp Scott Placed on Short List for Future Juvenile, Young Adult Offenders
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: FDA Announces Recommendation for Johnson & Johnson Booster Dose; SCV Cases Total 36,615
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 24 new deaths and 1,229 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,615 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: FDA Announces Recommendation for Johnson & Johnson Booster Dose; SCV Cases Total 36,615
City Approves Resolution Asking for More Local Land Use Zoning Control
The Santa Clarita City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday calling for more local control over zoning laws and land use.
City Approves Resolution Asking for More Local Land Use Zoning Control
Circle of Hope Hosts 17th Annual Tea Party Fundraiser to Support Cancer Patients
After Colleen Shaffer was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1999, she decided she wanted to help others who were on the same uncertain journey she was on — so she hosted a tea party in her backyard where supporters showed up for her and on behalf of cancer patients.
Circle of Hope Hosts 17th Annual Tea Party Fundraiser to Support Cancer Patients
Zonta’s Lunafest Empowers Women Through Filmmaking
Women and men gathered on top of Old Town Newhall’s parking structure Thursday for an evening of drinks and recognition of local leaders in the film industry as part of Zonta’s women’s film festival, Lunafest.
Zonta’s Lunafest Empowers Women Through Filmmaking
Emerald Princess Debuts as Fifth Princess Ship to Return to Cruise Vacation Service
On Oct. 15, Princess Cruises marked the return to service of the cruise line’s third ship in the U.S. – Emerald Princess – departing from the Port of Los Angeles on a 15-day Panama Canal cruise to Ft. Lauderdale.
Emerald Princess Debuts as Fifth Princess Ship to Return to Cruise Vacation Service
Week Nine Football Preview
Two out of five league games have been completed as the Foothill League inches closer to the CIF playoffs. The Saugus Centurions and the West Ranch Wildcats remain the only unbeaten teams, setting up for a showdown in the coming weeks, which may decide the Foothill League champion.
Week Nine Football Preview
West Ranch Girls Golf Wins Fifth League Match in a Row
Foothill League girls golfers tested their skills Wednesday at The Oaks Club at Valencia, which is considered one of the longer courses in the league, and the West Ranch Wildcats still prevailed, pulling some of their best numbers from the entire season.
West Ranch Girls Golf Wins Fifth League Match in a Row
NAACP Santa Clarita, Square Zero Films Celebrate World Premiere of ‘SCRUM’
In a red carpet event held at the Laemmle Theatres in Newhall, Square Zero Films filmmakers and NAACP Santa Clarita members celebrated the world premiere of the sports documentary “SCRUM.”
NAACP Santa Clarita, Square Zero Films Celebrate World Premiere of ‘SCRUM’
Today in SCV History (Oct. 15)
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
Princess Unveils Additional Return to Service Plans
Princess is announcing plans for additional ships returning to service in the United States for February, March and April 2022 sailing from Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver and Ft. Lauderdale.
Princess Unveils Additional Return to Service Plans
Marcia Mayeda | Animal Care, Control Not Just for Cats & Dogs
People are often surprised when I tell them the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) cares for animals other than dogs and cats.
Marcia Mayeda | Animal Care, Control Not Just for Cats & Dogs
LACoFD Announces Red Flag Warnings for Santa Clarita This Weekend
With a Red Flag Warning in effect this Friday, at 6:00 a.m., through Saturday, Oct. 16, at 8:00 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre-deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout the County.
LACoFD Announces Red Flag Warnings for Santa Clarita This Weekend
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: