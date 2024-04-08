header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
April 8
1874 - Work completed at Lyon's Station (now Eternal Valley) on first version of Pioneer Oil Refinery [story]
Pioneer Oil Refinery
April 9: Saugus Union Regular Board Meeting
| Monday, Apr 8, 2024

Saugus UnionThe regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, April 9, at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Education Center, located at 24930 Avenue Stanford in Santa Clarita.

Public Session will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer, click https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/89139635825.

Webinar ID: 891 3963 5825

To dial by phone:
+1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

The Board is scheduled to discuss various school projects at Mountainview, Cedarcreek and Skyblue Mesa elementary schools.

To view the full agenda online, click [here].

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, disability-related modifications or accommodations, including auxiliary aids or services, in order to participate in the public meetings of the District’s governing board, please contact the office of the District Superintendent at (661) 294-5300, ext. 5121. Notification 72 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accommodation and accessibility to this meeting. Upon request, the District shall also make available this agenda and all other public records associated with this meeting in appropriate alternative formats for persons with a disability.

Saugus Union
