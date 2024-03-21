Kuhlman Stepping Down as Hart District Superintendent

Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District, will be leaving his post effective June 30, 2024, he announced in a district-wide email Wednesday night.

Kuhlman is headed north, where he will take over as superintendent of the El Dorado Union High School District.

“Almost three decades ago, I began my teaching career in the Sacramento area and this move will afford the opportunity to renew old friendships,” Kuhlman wote. “Leading the El Dorado Union High School District, a community whose focus on education aligns with the Hart District’s values, is an opportunity I’m excited to explore.”

In his 27 years at the Hart District, Kuhlman served as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent and deputy superintendent.

“Stepping away is nevertheless a bittersweet decision,” Kuhlman wrote. “My wife Cindi and I have built a beautiful life here in the Santa Clarita Valley and we’ve made countless memories, witnessed incredible accomplishments, and fostered cherished friendships with the good people of this valley. You are the reason that we find it hard to think about leaving.”

Kuhlman became superintendent in the immediate aftermath of the Saugus High School shooting tragedy. Under his direction, the District continues to implement the best practices outlined in in the report titled: “Enhancing Plans and Procedures for the Prevention of Targeted Campus Violence.” The District maintains a commitment to systematically identifying evolving security needs while working to implement policies and practices that enhance safety at all school sites.

“I will be forever grateful to the Governing Board for having entrusted me with the special responsibility of serving as the Superintendent of the William Hart Union High School District,” Kuhlman wrote. “I am thankful for their continued support and trust through this transition and I’m confident that they will make the right decision about this new chapter in the leadership of the Hart District.”

The Hart District Board will now begin the process of selecting new leadership for its district.

“The Board extends its sincere gratitude to Mr. Kuhlman for his 27 years of dedicated service to the Hart District,” said Linda Storli, board president on behalf of the Hart District Governing Board. “As a teacher, site administrator, principal, district official and as superintendent, his strong leadership has guided us through many challenges and achieved significant milestones. We are proud of what we have accomplished together and we are sad to see him go. We wish him and his wife Cindi all the best as they embark upon a new journey to serve another community of learners in Northern California.” Kuhlman, whose last day will be June 30, 2024, said he’ll continue to work diligently to ensure a smooth transition. “Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for the trust, support, and camaraderie you’ve shown me throughout the years,” Kuhlman wrote. “It’s been an honor leading this exceptional district. I have no doubt the future of Hart remains bright, and whoever takes the helm next will be fortunate to work with such a remarkable group of individuals.”

