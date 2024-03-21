header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 21
1927 - Baker Ranch Rodeo owners announce they'll award $4,000 in cash prizes at first major event (2nd annual rodeo at future Saugus Speedway) [story]
Kuhlman Stepping Down as Hart District Superintendent
| Thursday, Mar 21, 2024

Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent, William S. Hart Union High School District. | Courtesy photo.Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District, will be leaving his post effective June 30, 2024, he announced in a district-wide email Wednesday night.

Kuhlman is headed north, where he will take over as superintendent of the El Dorado Union High School District.

“Almost three decades ago, I began my teaching career in the Sacramento area and this move will afford the opportunity to renew old friendships,” Kuhlman wote. “Leading the El Dorado Union High School District, a community whose focus on education aligns with the Hart District’s values, is an opportunity I’m excited to explore.”

In his 27 years at the Hart District, Kuhlman served as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent and deputy superintendent.

“Stepping away is nevertheless a bittersweet decision,” Kuhlman wrote. “My wife Cindi and I have built a beautiful life here in the Santa Clarita Valley and we’ve made countless memories, witnessed incredible accomplishments, and fostered cherished friendships with the good people of this valley. You are the reason that we find it hard to think about leaving.”

Kuhlman became superintendent in the immediate aftermath of the Saugus High School shooting tragedy.  Under his direction, the District continues to implement the best practices outlined in in the report titled: “Enhancing Plans and Procedures for the Prevention of Targeted Campus Violence.”  The District maintains a commitment to systematically identifying evolving security needs while working to implement policies and practices that enhance safety at all school sites.

“I will be forever grateful to the Governing Board for having entrusted me with the special responsibility of serving as the Superintendent of the William Hart Union High School District,” Kuhlman wrote. “I am thankful for their continued support and trust through this transition and I’m confident that they will make the right decision about this new chapter in the leadership of the Hart District.”

The Hart District Board will now begin the process of selecting new leadership for its district.

“The Board extends its sincere gratitude to Mr. Kuhlman for his 27 years of dedicated service to the Hart District,” said Linda Storli, board president on behalf of the Hart District Governing Board. “As a teacher, site administrator, principal, district official and as superintendent, his strong leadership has guided us through many challenges and achieved significant milestones. We are proud of what we have accomplished together and we are sad to see him go.  We wish him and his wife Cindi all the best as they embark upon a new journey to serve another community of learners in Northern California.”

Kuhlman, whose last day will be June 30, 2024, said he’ll continue to work diligently to ensure a smooth transition.

“Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for the trust, support, and camaraderie you’ve shown me throughout the years,” Kuhlman wrote. “It’s been an honor leading this exceptional district. I have no doubt the future of Hart remains bright, and whoever takes the helm next will be fortunate to work with such a remarkable group of individuals.”

 

 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Kuhlman Stepping Down as Hart District Superintendent

Kuhlman Stepping Down as Hart District Superintendent
Thursday, Mar 21, 2024
Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District, will be leaving his post effective June 30, 2024, he announced in a district-wide email Wednesday night. 
FULL STORY...

Hart High Reveals New School Mascot, Hart Hawks

Hart High Reveals New School Mascot, Hart Hawks
Wednesday, Mar 20, 2024
William S. Hart High School principal Jason d'Autremont announced the new school mascot, the Hart High Hawks, during a mascot reveal ceremony Tuesday evening in the Hart High auditorium.
FULL STORY...

March 26-27: SoCal School Band, Orchestra Concert Festival

March 26-27: SoCal School Band, Orchestra Concert Festival
Friday, Mar 15, 2024
String orchestras and concert bands from around the Santa Clarita Valley and Southern California will participate in the Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association concert festival hosted by West Ranch High School on Tuesday, March 26 and Wednesday, March 27, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Samuel Dixon to Host Hart District’s Patient Care Students

Samuel Dixon to Host Hart District’s Patient Care Students
Thursday, Mar 14, 2024
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. is proud to announce their continued partnership with the William S. Hart Union High School District.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Celebrates Nine National Merit Scholarship Finalists

Hart District Celebrates Nine National Merit Scholarship Finalists
Tuesday, Mar 12, 2024
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced nine high school seniors have been named National Merit Scholarship Finalists in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Kuhlman Stepping Down as Hart District Superintendent
Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District, will be leaving his post effective June 30, 2024, he announced in a district-wide email Wednesday night. 
Kuhlman Stepping Down as Hart District Superintendent
Today in SCV History (March 21)
1927 - Baker Ranch Rodeo owners announce they'll award $4,000 in cash prizes at first major event (2nd annual rodeo at future Saugus Speedway) [story]
Holly Hitt-Zuniga to Represent COC and NSF CREATE Energy Center in Iceland
Holly Hitt-Zuniga has been selected to represent COC and the National Science Foundation’s Center for Renewable Energy Advanced Technological Education in Iceland.
Holly Hitt-Zuniga to Represent COC and NSF CREATE Energy Center in Iceland
L.A.’s Safe Clean Water Program Unveils New Website
L.A. County’s Safe, Clean Water Program has launched a new website for residents to navigate. This website represents a significant step forward in our commitment to transparency, accessibility, and collaboration.
L.A.’s Safe Clean Water Program Unveils New Website
Wilk’s Bill to Study Feasibility of CSU Campus in High Desert Clears Senate Education Committee
 Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to study the feasibility of a new California State University Campus in the Victor Valley passed out of the Senate Education Committee.
Wilk’s Bill to Study Feasibility of CSU Campus in High Desert Clears Senate Education Committee
Entry Period Open For Annual Sister Cities Young Artists, Author Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, invites local students to submit original artwork, poetry, essays/creative writing, photographs or music for the 2024 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
Entry Period Open For Annual Sister Cities Young Artists, Author Showcase
Hart High Reveals New School Mascot, Hart Hawks
William S. Hart High School principal Jason d'Autremont announced the new school mascot, the Hart High Hawks, during a mascot reveal ceremony Tuesday evening in the Hart High auditorium.
Hart High Reveals New School Mascot, Hart Hawks
May 5: The Third Annual Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament
After two successful tournaments players are hitting the courts for The 3rd Annual Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament. 
May 5: The Third Annual Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament
CSUN Mural Honors Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians
When you enter the main floor of the west wing of the California State University Northridge library, you’ll soon notice a new mural blending art, nature and the Indigenous history that the campus sits on.
CSUN Mural Honors Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians
Today in SCV History (March 20)
2012 - County supervisors approve 50-year operating agreement for Placerita Canyon State Park [read]
Placerita Canyon
National Animal Poison Prevention Month
March is National Animal Poison Prevention Month and the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control is dedicated to raising awareness about the risks of pet poisoning and providing essential tips to keep our beloved pets safe.
National Animal Poison Prevention Month
Supes Hear Tax Relief Offered to Homeowners Impacted by Chiquita
The Los Angeles County Treasurer Tax-Collector and the Los Angeles County’s Assessor's Office have presented property tax relief efforts now in place to support residents impacted by odors from Chiquita Canyon Landfill at the March 19 Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Supes Hear Tax Relief Offered to Homeowners Impacted by Chiquita
SCV Water’s Laboratory Recognized for Early Implementation of System
The SCV Water Laboratory has received commendation from the State of California’s Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program for its proactive implementation of the TNI Standard quality management system in February 2023, ahead of the required compliance date of Jan. 1, 2024.
SCV Water’s Laboratory Recognized for Early Implementation of System
Glasnow Opens for L.A. Dodgers, Spectrum Expands Access to Games
Former Hart High standout Tyler Glasnow will make his first start as a Los Angeles Dodger in the season opener against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday (3 a.m. PT) at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea.
Glasnow Opens for L.A. Dodgers, Spectrum Expands Access to Games
April 25: Wine on the Roof Benefits WiSH Education Foundation
The popular Wine on the Roof fundraiser will be held on Thursday, April 25 from 6:30-10 p.m. at The Centre (the former Sports Complex), 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
April 25: Wine on the Roof Benefits WiSH Education Foundation
March 22: Meet Author of One Story One City Book
Kelsey James, author of this year’s One Story One City book, "The Woman in the Castello" will appear Friday, March 22 at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
March 22: Meet Author of One Story One City Book
April 18: SNAP Sports Wine Tasting Fundraiser
The 2024 SNAP Sports Wine Tasting Fundraiser will be held at Salt Creek Grille Valencia on Thursday, April 18, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
April 18: SNAP Sports Wine Tasting Fundraiser
AB 2135 Would Protect Workers From Wage Theft
In a move to protect workers, California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, successfully moved AB 2135 past its first hurdle, passing out of the Labor Committee.
AB 2135 Would Protect Workers From Wage Theft
Today in SCV History (March 19)
1875, 1:35PM - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez hanged in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Cougars Notch First Win at Mike Gillespie Field
College of the Canyons notched its first victory at the newly named Mike Gillespie Field on Saturday, winning its second straight conference series, this time over visiting Bakersfield College, by a 6-4 final score. 
Cougars Notch First Win at Mike Gillespie Field
Mustangs Advance to NAIA Sweet 16
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Master's University hit 20 3-pointers, one shy of the program record in a game, to defeat the St. Thomas Bobcats 122-91 in the second round of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men's Basketball National Championship tournament.
Mustangs Advance to NAIA Sweet 16
Mustangs Drop Three Games to Menlo
The Master's University baseball team lost a pair of 1-run games Saturday against the Menlo Oaks in Atherton, Calif.
Mustangs Drop Three Games to Menlo
LACDA’s Emilio Salas Appointed to National Planning Advisory Committee
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is excited to announce that its executive director, Emilio Salas, has been appointed to a two-year term to serve as a member of the national Strategic Planning Advisory Committee for the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO).
LACDA’s Emilio Salas Appointed to National Planning Advisory Committee
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Live Music Performers Announced
The 28th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is back with your favorite musical performers and an exciting lineup of new acts.
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Live Music Performers Announced
SCVNews.com